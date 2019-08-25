A granddaughter and grandfather recently brought a forgotten replica of the city’s past for all to see.
On Wednesday, Seguin resident and former Texas Lutheran University professor Jeep Kiel and his 9-year-old granddaughter Alexsa Say presented a Coahuila y Tejas Flag to the Seguin Heritage Museum, 114 N River St.
A flag, that Kiel says, most Texans generally won’t recognize.
“Most people in Texas are not familiar with it,” Kiel said. “Texas at one time was once split into two states Coahuila and Tejas, and this was the flag of that state. Then Juan Seguin adopted the flag as his own, so it was named the Seguin flag. That’s what everybody called it.”
The flag’s origins run deep within Texas history, John Gesick, director of the Heritage Museum, said.
“The flag has two names — No. 1 is The Juan Seguin flag, and the other is that it’s the Republic of Texas flag,” he said. “Juan Seguin was involved in the Texas revolution in fighting against the Mexicans, and the flag flew with Juan Seguin. And so, consequently, that flag has always been respected within the state of Texas.”
The three colored — red, white and green — Seguin flag bears a strong resemblance to the Mexican flag. The difference between the two is the Seguin flag sports a pair of yellow stars at the center of the flag, whereas its Mexican counterpart displays an eagle standing with a snake in its mouth.
“The community is named after Juan Seguin, so it’s hung by the portrait of him in the museum,” Kiel said. “So its an important flag to the people of our area, even down in the San Antonio area as well because it points to a past that most of us have never even heard of.”
Say presented the flag to the museum during a small, intimate ceremony.
“Jeep just thought it would be kind of neat if his granddaughter could come to the museum and be recognized for her reception of the Juan Seguin flag,” Gesick said. “There were a total of about 20 people present between the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, members of the museum and members of other organizations.”
Kiel and Say won the replica as a door prize during the Juan Seguin memorial celebration.
“Alexsa and I talked about it a little bit, and we decided not many people would see it if we just took it to our house and stuck it in the closet,” Kiel said. “So, she and I decided that the best thing to do would be to donate it to the Heritage Museum.”
In an attempt to further educate his granddaughter and nurture her interest in history, Kiel began to bring Say along with him to various events focused on history several years ago.
“She’s only a 4th-grade Koennecke Elementary School student, but she’s learning about history, and she likes learning, so we point out things to her,” Kiel said. “I like to take her to different historical events. So yeah, she really enjoys learning about all this. She’s a good example of a young student who wants to learn history. You don’t just find them anywhere you look.”
To the Heritage Museum, Say and Kiel’s donation acts as a symbol of Texas’ strength and unity.
“I think the donation is great,” Gesick said. “Jeep and I both taught at Texas Lutheran, so we both understand the meaning of what Texas history is. And its a combination of multinational comings about to form what became Mexico and what became Texas. That all of this is coming together shows through this flag and the donation of the flag; the symbolism of working with and cooperating as much as possible.”
