As summer comes to a close and Labor Day weekend rapidly approaches, game wardens are urging residents to stay aware and be safe as they hit the area’s several waterways for their last summer adventures.
Situational awareness is of the utmost importance in the battle to stay safe while riding along the river, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden David Solis said.
“I always try to tell people to be aware of their surroundings,” Solis said. “There are no stop signs or street lamps out there and boats don’t have breaks. So always be aware of another vessel and how they’re navigating. The best-case scenario would be if everybody took a water safety course, that would be great. They teach you navigational safety laws and that saves lives.”
Like any holiday weekend, the increase in waterway traffic can lead to a dangerous time for boaters, which is why the most important way to stay safe on the water is by keeping a life jacket handy, Solis said.
“It’s all about using caution and common sense,” he said. “Slow down where you know it’s shallow and avoid those areas. Be sure to have a life jacket for everybody on board the vessel. Only children under the age of 13 are required to wear a life jacket while the boat is underway but once you throw the anchor you can take the lifejacket off. We won’t hesitate to issue a citation because just like seat belts, life jackets save lives.”
The Coast Guard also requires all boaters to carry numerous safety items that are useful in a dangerous scenario, Solis said.
“You have to have a fire extinguisher or a buoy in case somebody falls overboard and a horn or whistle, make sure it’s operable,” he said.
Operating a vehicle while intoxicated can be dangerous on any surface, even on the water. To keep the waterways safe for everyone, party-goers should stay hydrated and always have a designated driver, Solis said.
“Because this heat is pretty excruciating, I would recommend that everybody drink more water than usual when on the water,” Solis said. “People may not really feel it, because they’re in the water, but they are dehydrating. We’re also looking out for people that are boating while intoxicated. You can have an open container but the person driving cannot be intoxicated.”
One of the most common ways accidents occur on Guadalupe County lakes and rivers is by violating the 50-foot rule, which states that all vessels should maintain a minimum distance of at least 50 feet from any person or watercraft, Solis said.
“The most common boating dangers that we have been seeing this year have been jet-skis violating the 50-foot rule and having accidents on the Guadalupe County lakes,” he said. “We’ve already had about four accidents. No fatalities, but we have had some serious injuries and they all stem from violating the 50-foot rule. Had most of those vessels not violated the rule there more than likely would not have been an accident.”
While the lakes are set to be drained by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority soon it would be easy to assume that unique dangers may have arisen, however, Solis said that the lakes are no more dangerous now than in the past.
“McQueeney has been low this year but not unusually low,” Solis said. “And Placid has stayed relatively the same as far as water levels go so they don’t present any new dangers. They’re not any more dangerous now than they were in previous years.”
To maintain the safety of officers and citizens alike on the water, Solis asks that all boaters keep an open eye for flashing blue lights and slow their speeds when passing stationary patrol boats.
“When citizens are stopped by any marine safety officer, not just game wardens, and the flashing blue lights are running, people need to slow down and not create a hazardous wake,” Solis said. “When people pass by at accelerated speeds and create too much of a wake they can potentially throw us or the people we have stopped in the water. It’s like slowing down for a wreck or a police officer on the side of the road.”
Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .
