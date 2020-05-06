A local musician has claimed victory as a champion polka musician in a statewide competition.
Kingsbury resident and accordionist Isaak Wolfshohl, 18, recently won the Polka Award from the 2020 Big Squeeze contest.
Out of love for history and his German roots, Wolfshohl decided to take up the classic instrument more than five years ago.
“I picked up the accordion because of Wurstfest,” Wolfshohl said. “My family has gone every year, we’re German, and my dad got me interested in it by talking to me about it one day. So, we decided to pick it up and give it a try. I love doing it, and it’s my heritage, so I want to make sure that it’s around for future generations.”
When he isn’t studying for class, Wolfshohl spends his time pursuing a career as a professional accordion player. He practices at least one to two hours a day and performs at the Alpine Haus in New Braunfels every weekend, he said.
Wolfshohl also braves the stage at several German-themed festivals around the area including New Braunfels’ Wurstfest and Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg, he said.
“When I was little, I didn’t really like getting out and performing,” Wolfshohl said. “But when I started doing music, that’s when I really got into performing. When I was little, we used to do local plays and stuff like that because our pastor’s wife helped out at a theater. I was gonna try, but I only had one line, and I couldn’t do it. But with music, I found my passion with that.”
In 2018, Wolfshohl graced audiences with the bellows of his instrument on the stage of The Big Squeeze — a statewide youth accordion contest hosted by Texas Folklife.
This year, Wolfshohl returned to the competition to compete as a finalist, where he beat out two other musicians in the polka category, becoming the 2020 Big Squeeze Polka Champion.
“Technically, we are all in competition with each other, but when it comes down to it, we’re really more like friends than competitors,” Wolfshohl said. “This is a really fun opportunity. It’s a performance in a way, but it’s a lot more fun because there’s more people there that I can meet, and it’s a different kind of atmosphere.”
Typically, The Big Squeeze is an all-day event consisting of several guest performances by returning winners and many other social activities, Wolfshohl said. However, the event recently changed to an online format to adapt to the social distancing recommendations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the change, Wolfshohl and all other contestants were judged by an audition tape that he and many others sent in prior to the event.
“I really enjoy going there just to talk with people and meet with them because there’s always new kids that do things. I was a little bummed that it was just going to be all online,” Wolfshohl said. “And then, of course, I loved being up on the stage and being able to play live for a crowd, which is a lot of fun.”
Wolfshohl and the other winners were awarded their champion titles during an hour-long live stream through the Texas Folklife’s Facebook page.
In the tape that won Wolfshohl his champion title, he performed two songs, “Roll Out the Barrel” — a popular song within the polka community — and a yodel.
“We [recorded] it a couple of times, not to a crazy extent, but I think we had done three takes that were acceptable,” Wolfshohl said. “It’s kind of funny because I make more mistakes when I’m filming than when I’m doing an actual live performance. So we pretty much did three good takes and then reviewed those over until we found the best one.”
Because Wolfshohl was crowned the champion this year, he can no longer compete in future Big Squeeze competitions; however, the musician may make an appearance in next year’s event as a performer.
For more information on Woflshohl and his music, search for Isaak Klaus Music on Facebook.com and Instagram.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.