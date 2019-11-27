Black Friday is quickly approaching, and several local businesses are ready to welcome those looking to hit the aisles for some savings.
Walmart, located at 550 S. Highway 123 bypass, will begin Black Friday specials at 6 p.m. Thursday and include an array of items covering most of the store’s stock.
“Expect a lot of amazing deals on electronics,” Walmart Manager Marcella Binkley said. “The special will include a little bit of everything in the store, but electronics and toys are what we call our ‘big hitters.’ We have anywhere from health and beauty cosmetics, automotive, Christmas decor, a little of everything.”
According to Walmart’s local Black Friday ad on the company’s website, items up for grabs at reduced prices this season include electronics such as gaming consoles, video games, flat-screen televisions, hoverboards, various Apple products, virtual reality headsets, cameras and more.
Some toys and children’s items include action figures, dolls, stuffed animals, electronic and push scooters, bicycles and board games.
Customers who are looking to get a leg up on the competition enter the store before the specials take place.
“Last year, since we are open 24 hours a day and the sale starts at 6 p.m., the crowd started to gather at around 2 p.m. and people were coming in and selecting what they were going to pay for, but nothing rings up till 6 p.m.,” Binkley said.
Because Black Friday is widely anticipated, Binkley said her location has a plan in place to make the customer experience more accommodating for those patrolling the floor for deals.
“Well, this is an event,” she said. “So we will be doing a little more ‘retailtainment’ this year by offering coffee and snacks starting at 4 p.m. for customers that do come early for as long as supplies last.”
Binkley said that all deals available in the store can also be found online for those who wish to avoid the traffic.
For more information on Walmart’s Black Friday deals, visit the website at www.walmart.com .
Home Depot, 201 W. Interstate 10, is also offering Black Friday savings that are underway and range from items that include products from home furniture to power tools.
“We won’t be open Thanksgiving day, but we do have deals online,” Home Depot Operations Floor Manager Gloria Molina said. “We start a little bit early when it comes to the sales, we do a pre-Black Friday sale which we’ve already had running for a little while, and it includes items like small and large appliances. And we also do what we call a pro-Black Friday sale, which also starts early and goes on up until the day of Black Friday.”
Some of the most popular items sold during Black Friday at the store are Christmas items such as artificial trees and holiday decor, Molina said.
“We will also have doorbells on sale that have security systems and things like that,” Molina said. “We will also have deals where when you purchase an item and a certain amount off a second.”
Because of the high traffic, the store is looking to have all hands on deck, Molina said.
“We usually are overstaffed on Black Friday because we are usually really busy, especially in the first few hours of the morning,” she said.
For more information on Home Depots Black Friday prices and dates, visit www.homedepot.com/c/black_friday_savings.
Home Depot’s Doors open on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and remain open until the stores closing hours of 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.