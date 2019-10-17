Love, laughter, and kindness were spread across the Starcke Park Golf Course on Tuesday as community members gathered to honor the memory of longtime park golf professional Frank “Biff” Alexander.
Alexander, who died earlier this year, was widely known as the pro and manager for Starcke Park Golf Course for more than 30 years.
During his tenure, he garnered many friendships, but his biggest fan was his wife Ellen Alexander, who cared for him until his passing in January, she said.
“I just adored my husband,” Ellen said. “So many people were in love with him and just loved him so much – it’s just such a loss. To the very end, he was a man of integrity and honor, and I really was the lucky one to be with him and provide him with a peaceful and loving home throughout his life.”
It was those qualities that had more than 150 golfers gather at the course in July for the first Biff Alexander Memorial Golf Tournament.
“My brother’s childhood friend Frank Hurt came up with the idea of having the tournament for Biff,” Quint Alexander said. “Biff was in hospice care for the last three months of his life, so we decided that whatever we raised from the tournament we would give to the Guadalupe Regional Home Hospice. It really was a big hit. It was a great tournament, probably one of the biggest ones they’ve had here in a while.”
On Tuesday, during a gathering on the greens, Quint presented a donation of $5,000 to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation Home Hospice program.
“The foundation exists to support the mission of the hospital,” Elaine Bennett, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation executive director, said. “The hospice department is one of the things that do a great job, and people want to give back, and they do that by giving through the foundation.”
The funds will go toward support services within the hospice program, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center hospice administrator Tavi Erwin said.
“It’s been a fabulous and beautiful day with some great people, and it all goes to a great cause,” Erwin said. “The money that is donated to us through the foundation helps pay for patients that are unfunded, so it will help to fund things like nurses, aides, social workers, medication, medical equipment, and chaplains. So it all goes directly to the patents.”
Quint and Hurt plan to continue the tournament on his golf pro brother’s birthday.
“We’re always going to try and have it around Biff’s birthday, which is July 11,” Quint said. “We don’t know if we are going to continue to give to home hospice, but I think we might.”
While his life on the course meant a lot, there were things in life that meant more to Biff, Ellen said. His home life never took a backseat to his storied career on the links, she said.
“Something that Biff really stressed was that he didn’t want to be remembered only for golf. He didn’t want golf to be everything,” Ellen said. “He had his golf, and he had his hunting, and I never muscled in on anything that he did, but he’d always come home and tell me about everything that bothered him, and in five minutes, it was over. His home was his refuge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.