Minie Rangel relished in her time of talking with other adults in the Columbus Club Hall on Thursday, while her four grandchildren played.
The group of five were among several families that attended the Feed My Sheep event that included dinner and gifts.
While she talked, her four grandchildren had other ideas, though. Nine-year-old Jazlyn, for instance, said she went for the food and presents, one of which Minie had no idea was even happening, she said.
“I wanted to come by because we came last year for the first time,” she said. “We thought it was so much fun ... I didn’t know they were giving something for the kids.”
This year’s event was the fourth annual, said Deacon Victor Garcia, of St. James Catholic Church. Garcia has led coordination for Feed My Sheep over the years as part of the church’s veterans ministry.
Feed My Sheep planning started four or five months ago and all came together Thursday with two dinner seatings for less fortunate members of the community, Garcia said.
“Feed My Sheep is about identifying needy families,” Garcia said. “We provide a spaghetti dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall. We (also) have an angel tree we set up at the church. Parishioners pick out an angel. They go out and buy gifts for the children and bring them back.”
Volunteers hand out the bags of gifts to excited children and their parents who attend the dinner. It gives those who attend a chance to be waited on, get a good meal, have Christmas gifts for the children, and spend a bit of time in fellowship with others, Garcia said.
“Our youth ministry serves them at the table,” he said. “We have people who help take their gifts to their cars. We have a Santa. We try to make it an event where we serve them.”
The hope is that children take the presents home, put them under the tree and unwrap them on Christmas morning, Garcia said. But, he said, he and others know there’s a slim chance that actually happens with the anxious young people.
It was the joyful looks on the faces of the children in attendance and the way they lit up when she delivered them bags of goodies that filled her heart, said volunteer Missy Baker, a member of the American Legion Riders.
“I love the children,” she said. “Anything for the children.”
Feed My Sheep isn’t just about the children. The entire family should get something out of it, said Father Dennis Darilek, pastor at St. James Catholic Church.
The church, its ministries and the other volunteers come together to do the Lord’s work, feeding the hungry and more during the event, Darilek said.
“It’s for families at this time of year to have a good experience being served, have some food, have gifts and a good time,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll walk away with a good feeling.”
Minie said she got those things and more out of Feed My Sheep.
She had food at home in her refrigerator but decided to come out to experience what St. James Catholic Church and other volunteers were offering: service on a godly level.
Living by the word of God led him and everyone else to participate in the night of giving, Garcia said. They all try to do what the Holy Scripture calls them to do, he said.
“For us, it’s about doing what Jesus asked Simon, son of John,” Garcia said, speaking of the Bible’s John 21:17 where Jesus questions Simon’s love for him. “In that, Jesus said the last time, ‘Feed my sheep.’ We’ve taken that and that’s what we’re doing. We’re bringing that scripture to life in the everyday lives of people here in Seguin.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
