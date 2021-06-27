If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, meets with fans and signs autographs on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, answers questions from fans before a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin.
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, signs autographs and takes photos as he meets with fans on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips gives his best impression of his "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, meets with fans and signs autographs on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, answers questions from fans before a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kamanri, signs autographs and takes photos as he meets with fans on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips, voice of "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari, talks with fans during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Voice actor and director Kyle Phillips gives his best impression of his "My Hero Academia" character Denki Kaminari during a question and answer session on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin. Phillips joined the audience gathered for a screening of "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising."
Anime fans my not recognize Kyle Phillips’ face, but his voice is a different story.
Phillips, a voice actor and voice director with FUNamation, offers the vocalization of “My Hero Academia” character Denki Kaminari, and on Tuesday, area anime fans got to meet him at a screening of the 2019 movie “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” at Hometown Cinemas — Seguin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.