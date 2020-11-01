Seguin residents Corey Riley and Chris Mossbarger drove up to a former tire shop on Kingsbury Street and ordered a frozen beverage of their choice. Instead of having to drive to another town to get a margarita, Riley said he appreciates the accessibility the new business, Milly’s Ritas To Go, offers.

“It’s convenient; it’s right in town. Before, you’d have to go all the way to New Braunfels for something like this,” Riley said. “So now you don’t have to drive to another city just to get a drink.”

Joe Martin is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at joe.martin@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.