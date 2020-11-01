If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Milly’s Ritas To Go owner Tomas Hernandez Jr. (left) poses for a photo alongside mixologist Rasheed Jackson and server Latrice Powell while Tomas Hernandez III captures the moment on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Milly’s Ritas To Go server Latrice Powell carries a pair of beverages to a vehicles driver side on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Tomas Hernandez III the son of Milly’s Ritas To Go owner Tomas Hernandez Jr. pours up a bag of frozen margarita on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go server Latrice Powell hands off a couple of alcoholic beverages to patrons Lydia Villanueva and Mario Gomez on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go patron Chris Mossbarger smiles as he receives a beverage from server Latrice Powell on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
A sign splits traffic into two lanes during peak hours at Milly’s Ritas To Go.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
The colorful menu boasts all sorts of alcoholic drinks at Milly’s Ritas To Go on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go owner Tomas Hernandez Jr. (left) poses for a photo alongside mixologist Rasheed Jackson and server Latrice Powell while Tomas Hernandez III captures the moment on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go owner Tomas Hernandez Jr. carefully pours up a frozen margarita on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
A pair of drivers eagerly await their beverages on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go mixologist Rasheed Jackson observes a flow of frozen margarita on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go mixologist Rasheed Jackson presses down on the margarita machine to unleash the product on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Joe Martin - The Seguin Gazette
Milly’s Ritas To Go server Latrice Powell carries a pair of beverages to a vehicles driver side on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Seguin residents Corey Riley and Chris Mossbarger drove up to a former tire shop on Kingsbury Street and ordered a frozen beverage of their choice. Instead of having to drive to another town to get a margarita, Riley said he appreciates the accessibility the new business, Milly’s Ritas To Go, offers.
“It’s convenient; it’s right in town. Before, you’d have to go all the way to New Braunfels for something like this,” Riley said. “So now you don’t have to drive to another city just to get a drink.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.