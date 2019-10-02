Billed as a move to keep first responders and everyone else safer, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to update emergency radios carried in the county and improve county-wide connectivity.
The court unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority for radio service, and approved purchase of radios as well as a radio tower. The improvements will allow Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke’s deputies and other first responders to communicate whenever the need might arise.
“If a major event happens, we can all get on the same channel,” he said. “It’s more modern, supposed to be more efficient and supposed to go through buildings better.”
Officials have been looking to upgrade the radio system for years, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. The court budgeted $1.5 million last year to eventually pay for the upgrades and added another $1 million in the budget for the current fiscal year for a total of $2.5 million available to help make the improvements, Kutscher said.
He said the cost of the 360 radios — 180 mobile radios and 180 hand-held — is about $1.395 million. The new radio tower will be placed on the water tower at 3030 Hickory Forest Drive in the south end of the county to help improve overall reception at a cost of about $520,000, Kutscher said.
An additional $256,000 in hardware and installation fees bring the total to nearly $2.2 million that the court approved for the system. The number does not include installation of the mobile radio units into vehicles, which runs about $250 per unit, but some of that work could be done by county employees, the judge said.
“A system like this gives us the ability to not only handle what we have today but it allows us to be able to expand,” Kutscher said. “This is a big deal, a lot of people involved, a lot of moving pieces. It’s going to be the best thing for us.”
Guadalupe County Precinct No. 4 Constable Harvey L. Faulkner said communicating in certain parts of the county can be difficult. There are dead spots that the new system is likely to eliminate, he said.
“You’ll be able to communicate on the other side of the county,” Faulkner said. “When you find a dead spot, you can actually talk on them.”
The county is buying a better system, improving the service it gets, Purchasing Agent Jeff Coleman said. Upgraded equipment will be rolled out on a staggered schedule, he said.
“This is going to be a phase-in project. As we get the radios, we’ll install them into the vehicles,” Coleman said. “As fast as they can make the radios, we’ll get them.”
Commissioners Court had discussions on other business Tuesday, including:
• Receiving information on proposals received last month for the Guadalupe County collection stations. The county received two proposals and appears to be leaning toward one offered by Republic Services — which formerly ran the collection stations — to open two of the three stations four days a week. Commissioners Court took no action.
• Hearing updates on an agreement between government entities and Amazon.com Inc. regarding the technology giant’s facilities in Schertz. Amazon plans to amend its agreement extending the terms for multiple more years.
• Recognizing October 2019 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Guadalupe County.
