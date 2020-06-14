The Texas Theatre transformed into the sights of Nashville for a fashion shoot.
Looking to get its fall collections in print, Double D Ranch had originally sought to visit the country-western music mecca for the photo shoot, but with the coronavirus and civil unrest happening in Nashville, the business halted its plans of leaving Texas, Creative Director and Seguin resident Cheryl McMullen said.
“With the coronavirus, everything has been shutdown, it has thrown everyone’s businesses out of whack,” she said.
The business had four collections to shoot and not much time to do it. With a week’s planning and some help from a professional set designer, the team got to work transforming the old movie house into scenes similar to what they would shot in Nashville.
“We called Carla Curry, who does all of the set decorating for movies,” McMullen said. “She came with her gold records and she’s making it look incredible.”
Curry’s work includes movies “Friday Night Lights,” “Walk the Line,” and “Hot Pursuit” as well as the series “Yellowstone.”
One of the locations Double D Ranch was planning to visit was Hatch Show Print. Instead, the team was able to create a wall similar to what they would have found at the business in Tennessee, McMullen said.
“I wanted to shoot at Hatch, but since we didn’t go to Nashville, we kind of recreated it with Hatch Show Prints,” she said.
While the owners of Double D had their hearts set on Nashville to shoot the collection named the same, McMullen said things were falling into place nicely for their shoot in Seguin.
The photos will be featured in Double D Ranch’s fall catalog set to come out in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.