Student volunteers stood at a pair of busy intersections for several hours on Saturday collecting donations to help ensure their classmates start off the year with school supplies.

Students from Seguin High School’s Naval Junior ROTC program and the Navarro Cross Country team spent the morning and part of the afternoon collecting donations for Pack the Bus.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

