About 30 students giggled as they handled chicks, fed quail, and tended to a garden after school on Monday.
The children are part of the McQueeney Pioneer Club – a program created by McQueeney Elementary attendance clerk Jennifer Baker began last year as a way to teach the campus’ second through fifth grade students the building blocks of agriculture.
“Our motto is building strong foundations through adventurous minds,” Baker said.“We do sewing. We do manners. We’re going to have a farmers market in a week. We just hatched some chicks to sell. We are doing an apron project where the kids get to make their own aprons. We have a greenhouse, and we just started an outdoor laboratory. We also study quail conservation and constellations. It’s just a program for the kids to get some basic knowledge.”
Raising quail and practicing horticulture are especially crucial for the students as it teaches them about responsibility. Baker said.
“Even though we aren’t studying the quail, we are at our level,” she said. “We watch them and learn about their habitat, but we picked quail because quail are in decline in Texas, so it teaches them to be good stewards of the land because this is an actual living creature and your actions can affect them.”
Angelia Clemens said her 9-year-old son, McQueeney Elementary student Kristopher Clemens, became a member of the program at the start, and anticipates their meetings.
“He loves learning new things, and he’s always telling me what he has done and what they’re going to do,” Angelia said. “He likes the fact that they get to raise the little chicks, and he likes that they have quails outside in the chicken coop.”
The club was created last spring when Baker noticed the effects animals can have on people who are not exposed to different animals or agriculture, she said.
“When I started at Seguin ISD two years ago, we had a school carnival, and my husband and I have a ranch, so we brought some of the animals out,” she said. “There was a young lady in her very early 20s, and she had four little ones around her. I noticed that she gravitated to this bunny and kept petting it, so I walked over to her and said ‘looks like he really loves you,’ and she said ‘I have never pet a rabbit before.’”
When Baker saw the impact the rabbit had on the young woman, she began working to bring that feeling to McQueeney Elementary students.
“It got my heart thinking that for those few moments, she was a little girl again,” Baker said. “She wasn’t a mom of a bunch of kids. And I thought how awful, how sad, that she’s gone through all this life and never had anything as simple as that. So that sparked my mission which is I don’t want these kids to ever look at someone and say ‘I never got a chance to do that.’”
During the clubs’ most recent meeting on Monday, Texas Farm Bureau classroom presenter Jill Kreusler spoke to students on commodities, economics and culture.
“I have a science lesson, a social studies lesson, and a reading lesson,” Kreusler said. “And the lesson today was a combo between the social studies and the science.”
Kreusler implemented several activities with soil and flashcards for the kids to enjoy during her presentation.
“We kind of reinforce what the teachers are already teaching so that we’re giving a valuable lesson to the kids while we’re here,” Kreusler said. “Her (Baker) energy is phenomenal and it feeds off to the kids. It’s evident that they’re equally excited about the Pioneer Club as Miss Baker is.”
Baker plans to have more guest speakers visit with the students in the future.
“My husband has a degree in entomology, so he’s talked to the kids over the phone,” Baker said. “My stepdaughter comes out who, is an ag [agriculture] student at Marion and is going to veterinary school at A&M, and she’s done a speech about the steps of taking care of animals. I also have a schedule on March 18 with a game warden and a biologist. I would like to have a [guest speaker] every couple of months, but I am still trying to build my connections right now.”
