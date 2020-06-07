Some courtrooms are starting to reopen and others are working under vastly different conditions following the closure of many normal activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Seguin and Guadalupe County, district court jury trials will remain on hold several more weeks. At the same time, the doors of Seguin Municipal Court are slowly opening.
“We are going to resume in-person dockets next Tuesday,” said Landra Solansky, the court administrator. “Our building lobby, everything, has been closed. My staff has been here but we’ve been closed to the public.
”We’ve been doing everything online, fax, email, any way we could do it.”
Executive orders and emergency declarations from the state and county level put a pause on in-person activities at the courts once the pandemic reached Texas and the county. But with Gov. Greg Abbott beginning to reopen the state in phases, things are beginning to loosen up.
Recently, the state Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals issued emergency orders recommending courts begin to get back to business, Solansky said. Seguin Municipal Court will begin operating with people in its building under recommendations from the Office of Court Administration, she said.
“We’re excited to get back to business but we’re doing it just as cautiously as possible,” Solansky said. “We are requiring face coverings in the courtroom.”
And that’s not all.
Everyone’s temperatures will be checked before they enter the building, she said. Purses, bags and backpacks are no longer allowed inside, Solansky said.
Space is limited due to social distancing recommendations so cases will be heard by appointment only and a set number of people at a time will be allowed inside the courtroom, she said.
Staff members sent out mailings giving litigants a court date with specific information about the standards that have been implemented, Solansky said.
“If they need to bring someone to court with them, they just need to call ahead to make sure we can accommodate that,” she said. “We’ll make it happen; we just need the heads up.”
Over in the county’s district courts, hearings are being held via the Zoom app, said 25th Judicial District Judge Bill Old. He said he had held more than 300 Zoom hearings as of Wednesday afternoon.
People are allowed inside the Guadalupe County Justice Center with safety precautions being enforced, Old said.
People are being screened at the door and asked if they are or have been ill, he said. An abundance of hand sanitizer stations are available around the building, Old said.
A limited number of people are being allowed in the courtroom at any given time and once inside, county staff is ensuring that people practice social distancing, he said. Masks are encouraged in the building but not required.
“I had five people show up (Wednesday) and none of them were wearing masks,” Old said. “Those were people primarily who hadn’t gotten an attorney yet applying for a court-appointed attorney. They got the paperwork and we had them fill out the paperwork to see if they qualify.
“With more people being unemployed, more curt appointed attorneys is probably likely.”
People entering the Justice Center are doing so for reasons other than jury trials, all of which have been postponed, the judge said.
“The Office of Court Administration has discouraged jury trials until Aug. 1,” Old said. “Currently, in-person hearings of any type are discouraged. We can conduct them if necessary, kind of as a last resort, but we have certain guidelines we have to follow.”
His office has received no guidelines as to what jury trials will look like beginning Aug. 1, Old said. He is waiting for direction on that, he said.
The biggest concern with holding jury trials during the pandemic is effectively conducting jury selection, Old said.
When a case is set for jury trial, the court calls 250 to 300 people for jury duty, about 100 of whom show up, he said. Concerns arise cramming those 100 or so people into a confined area, Old said.
“Our facilities are limited, space-wise,” he said. “We can maybe seat 100-150 people in our main courtroom, but that’s everybody packed in together. If we’re social distancing, then we’re talking about maybe 25 people at a time.
“There’s just no way we could do a jury trial and select jurors if we’re having to do the jury selection process 25 people at a time.”
