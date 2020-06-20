With the uncertainty of property tax revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Seguin took measures to potentially recoup loses, if necessary.
Seguin City Council recently authorized a resolution to possibly increase the city’s tax rate beyond a threshold state legislators set in Texas’ last legislative session.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, council approved the resolution 6 to 2, with District 3 Councilman Chris Aviles and District 8 Councilman Mark Herbold voting against the measure.
“We haven’t seen a loss in revenue,” Herbold said. “I really didn’t see the point in it at this time.”
If Seguin begins to see a loss in revenue due to COVID-19, he might be inclined to revisit the issue then, Herbold said.
The measure comes from a provision the Legislature built into its mandate requiring local governments to receive voter approval before increasing property tax revenue by more than 3.5%.
Legislators allowed for increases up to the previous cap of 8% if local governments experienced disaster conditions, City Attorney Andy Quittner said. They likely were thinking more along the lines of tornadoes or disastrous storms, he said.
However, the state and local disaster declarations related to the response to the novel coronavirus fall in line with the rule, Quittner said.
“That resolution (council signed) allows them to go back to the 8% for this year and next year if they want to,” Quittner said. “It doesn’t mean they will and they’ve never gone that high. But it gives the flexibility in case something happens with this COVID stuff.”
Quittner doesn’t believe city council would ever resort to imposing an 8% hike in property tax revenue. Council hasn’t done so in at least the past decade, possibly longer, Quittner said.
“I would be absolutely shocked if they did,” he said. “I don’t think that’ll happen.”
When legislators were debating the bill before Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law, city leaders tasked Seguin Finance Director Susan Caddell with looking into recent property tax revenue increases.
Caddell did an analysis going back four or five years and learned that in that time council never had exceeded the 3.5% threshold, she said. In fact, the city has held the same property tax rate since 2017, she said.
Such fiscal responsibility and accountability should continue, Aviles said.
With the way the virus and attempts to stop its spread have, and potentially could, effect the city’s residents, now is the time for conservative spending and management of city dollars, Aviles said.
“We’re in a state emergency/disaster right now,” he said. “As an entity or a person or individual, we’ve seen how it has effected us economically, financially, publicly, socially, however you want to look at it. Instead of loosening the belt, we should be tightening. Instead of spending, we should be conserving so that we don’t affect the taxpayers.”
Council should accept input from the voters in the event council members want to increase property tax revenues by more than the 3.5%, Aviles said.
Tax increases at this time are not required and, as Aviles and Herbold indicated, are not justifiable. There is simply no need to reach deeper into the public’s pocket.
