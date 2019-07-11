A local church is helping tikes and teens get a leg up in the business world.
King’s Cross Church is teaming up with the international non-profit organization The Actons Children Business Fair to host the first Seguin Children’s Business Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 196 Tor Drive.
“The Children’s Business Fair was started in an effort to capture the imagination of students and young people in order to spark a desire for creativity and entrepreneurship,” Event Organizer and Educational Director at King’s Cross Church Cyn Johnson said. “We are the first children’s business fair to be held in Seguin and we are very proud to hold that distinction. We look at this as an opportunity to encourage the maker that’s inside every kid.”
The stars are the limit for the children choosing to participate in the fair, Johnson said. Goods and services sold by the aspiring entrepreneurs at other fairs have ranged from selling water bottles to rock painting, as well as some unique ideas coming to the fair this weekend.
“It really doesn’t have to be something that’s never existed before,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some kids who like to sew, so maybe they’ll have some pouches or something like that. I’ve got two artists that will be selling their art. One of the booths is this group of kids that love to find geodes and sell them. There’s another kid from the Floresville fair that sold the stuff that he grows like cactus and other succulents.”
Kids of all ages from kindergarten to high school seniors are welcome to participate in the fair.
“We will probably have two divisions breaking the kids up,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of older teams involved, unfortunately. I am hoping to change that, but right now the oldest kid is 16 years old and there’s not many around that age bracket.”
The participants are judged on three categories — innovation, merchandising and sales pitch. The winners will be announced during a special ceremony at 1 p.m.
“Innovation is really the direction we want to go for this entrepreneurship thing,” Johnson said. “The other two categories are critical to any area of life, not just sales.”
The event is free and open to the public to attend. The only charge is for the items guests decided to purchase from the children, keeping the focus on the up and coming entrepreneurs themselves.
“We want to show the kids that we don’t have to sit around waiting for someone to give something to us,” Johnson said. “We can go out there and make a place for ourselves in this world.”
In addition to the entrepreneur’s booths, the Children’s Business Fair will include activities for the whole family, Johnson said.
“We will have a children’s festival obstacle course and outdoor games as well,” Johnson said. “So its really a children’s business fair and festival. Well also have a photo booth that will be free it will have bales of hay and plants and stuff so it will be good for family portraits.”
