A new documentary is putting a Schertz native’s life and experiences as a Donut Dollie during the Vietnam War on full display.
The Donut Dollies were a group of women who volunteered to go to Vietnam through a Red Cross program called the Supplemental Recreation Activities Overseas. Its members were tasked with comforting homesick soldiers, film director Norman Anderson said.
“They were women who, for the most part, volunteered right out of college for the program, and their mission was to basically boost the morale of American troops in Vietnam with innocent games like jeopardy or maybe a little song and dance,” Norman said. “They basically did whatever they could do just to try and make the guys smile and give them a little reminder of home.”
The film, titled “The Donut Dollies,” follows Anderson’s mother, Dorset Hoogland Anderson, and her closest friend and Schertz native Mary Bowe, as they recount their experiences as Dollies.
“The funny thing was, was that when Dorset and I decided to go to Vietnam together, the first time we went, I got denied because I am an outspoken person,” Bowe said. “But the second time we went, they called about a month later and said that we had gotten in.”
The pair were excited about the adventures they would have together, however, those plans weren’t in the cards for them, Bowe said.
“When we got there, we never actually saw each other,” she said. “She (Dorset) was always stationed in one place, and I was always stationed in another, but at the end of our time, we finally got together briefly.”
As a daytime Emmy-nominated filmmaker, writer and producer, Norman is no stranger to reaching people’s hearts through storytelling. However, his inspiration for the documentary began when he was a child listening to stories from his mother as she reminisced on her days during the war, he said.
“Growing up, I heard some stories from her that I didn’t really understand about her spending a year in a war zone in Vietnam,” Norman said. “She had this big scar on her leg and told me these things that at first I didn’t get, but as I got older I started to get really interested in.”
As the years went on, Norman said he recognized the need to preserve that history.
“At some point I realized I needed to try and help share her story because a lot of her memorabilia from that time has been destroyed,” he said. “This has been really important to her, and to me and our family, and I just really want to share that story with the world.”
Life as a Donut Dollie was hazardous, most of the women were shot at and exposed to mortar fire regularly, and according to information Norman provided, of the 627 Dollies that served in Vietnam, three were killed.
“My mother and Mary (Bowe) flew in Huey helicopters almost daily, and of course, all the guys were very willing to take them to wherever they needed to go, but it was dangerous,” he said. “One time, my mom was flying, and the door of the Huey flew off and hit the chopper’s tail, and they had to make an emergency landing on a beach.”
During the filming of “The Donut Dollies Documentary,” Dorset and Bowe made a return to Vietnam, in a trip that Bowe says was more difficult than she could have imagined.
“Going back to Vietnam was extremely depressing, because everything was different,” Bowe said. “When we landed, we looked out the window and didn’t even recognize it because there were high rises everywhere and all that. During the war, I flew all the time, so I had never gone on any roads, and it was exciting for me to go back because my brother was an engineer, and he helped build the roads in Vietnam. That was something that I cherished.”
In September, Bowe, Dorset, Norman and the film crew were recognized at the G.I. Film Festival in San Diego with the Best Documentary Award.
“It was a treat to be among all sorts of amazing filmmakers and veterans,” Norman said. “It was pretty exciting for all of us with the gala evening and the entertainment, and then they called our names, and we got up on stage together to accept the award.”
While it was an honor for the film crew, Norman said it meant more for the two friends.
“It was a special award for all of us, but it was especially great to share that stage with my mom and Mary,” he said. “They were both pretty nervous about getting on stage, but I think they rose to the occasion and my mom began her acceptance speech with ‘You all have very good taste.’”
A release date is not yet slated for the film. For more information, visit donutdollies.com or the film’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/thedonutdollies.
