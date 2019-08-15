Community members and their furry best friends can catch some waves this weekend — all for a good cause.
ARF Texas (Animal Rescue Foundation) is hosting a Bow Wow Luau Pool Party, its major fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Seguin Wave Pool.
This is the second year the local nonprofit organization is throwing the event for local pups and their families.
“It went really well last year. We had over 100 people show up … This year I think it’s going to be really good,” ARF President Colleen Supulver said. “We’ve had postcards, posters and phone campaigns out. It looks like it’s going to be a big event. Last I checked Facebook it’s well over 200 people interested.”
This year’s event will feature Carol’s Just Delicious food truck serving up treats, as well as an assortment of children’s games such as corn hole and fishing, she said.
The event costs $5 per person plus one dog and children under 3-years-old are free. Pet owners need to make sure all their dogs are up to date on their vaccinations.
“We had to turn a lot of people away last year because we didn’t make it too clear that they had to have their vaccinations and updated shot records,” Supulver said.
ARF is a nonprofit rescue organization that has been serving Guadalupe County for more than 10 years. Every year they help about 300 dogs and cats through adoption, foster and rescue.
The group also offers low-cost rabies vaccines, low-cost spay and neuter and feral cat trapping.
Since it operates as a nonprofit, Supulver said it’s important ARF continues to have events such as the Bow Wow Luau.
“It’s always important for us to have fundraising events. We are not subsidized by any grant or anything because we are not a shelter, we are a rescue,” Supulver said. “All our money comes from donors and fundraisers so we have to keep these fundraisers going in order to operate.”
For more information, visit www.arf-texas.org .
