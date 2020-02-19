The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services recently took measures to support adult protective services caseworkers and supervisors, creating more jobs in the area and reinforcing the program.
An increase in salary of about $750 per month to adult protective caseworkers was implemented to combat a high turnover rate within the program, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services media specialist Mary Walker said.
The pay raise was designated after child protective services leadership instituted a similar successful action to bolster its caseworkers last year, Walker said.
“We had a legislative session in which CPS received raises, and it did a lot to help that program initially,” Walker said. “And the APS folks have already been looking at the possibility of asking the legislature for making a push for pay increases for its caseworkers as well, and that’s what happened. The legislature gave APS workers a pay boost as well. These are not easy jobs, and whatever they could do to provide and make it better for those caseworkers, they decided to do that.”
The financial boon comes with the support of 40 additional caseworkers to increase the total number to more than 500 caseworkers statewide, a press release provided by DFPS read.
Of those 40 additional workers, DFPS added seven to the South Texas region that includes Guadalupe County, said John Lennan, a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services media specialist.
“Generally, what APS does is our specialists investigate any allegations that might come in or are reported to us that involve either elderly or disabled adults that meet our criteria,” said Jesse Gonzalez, a San Antonio Adult Protective Services program administrator. “We investigate any allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation, and that’s what we have our workers go out there and investigate and gather evidence on. Anybody can call in and report a situation, and we have to go out there and look at whether it’s true or not.”
A six-month mentorship program for adult protective services caseworkers similar to one conducted by child protective services caseworkers was also adopted to reinforce the program further, Walker said.
“A veteran worker who has more experience than that particular worker is assigned to a person that is just coming on, and they assist them with cases,” she said. “They assist them with ways to handle the cases, ways to manage the cases, that type of thing. It’s in place as a way for them to know that they’ve got someone they can call and support them with whatever they come up against because sometimes they may not know what they’re walking into and what they’re going to be faced with.”
The turnover rate for caseworkers fell from 25% in 2018 to 20% in 2019, based on first-quarter data, the department’s news release read. In 2020, the turnover rate is estimated to fall below 17% or lower, the press release read.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Walker said. “As it stands right now, we’ve got this boost, and we’re grateful for it, and we’re doing more than we could do before as far as resources are concerned when we didn’t have it. We were working with what we had, and we were still providing the services for taking care of the people who need it here, and we’re still doing that. It’s just that now, we’ve got more resources and a wider berth.”
First-year caseworkers showed trouble acclimating to their positions with a turnover rate of about 50% in 2018, according to DFPS numbers. However, the rate is expected to decrease to about 31% throughout 2020.
“The work is as difficult as that of a CPS caseworker, but pay was much lower,” said Patrick Crimmins, a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services media relations manager. “Like CPS, it has been hardest to keep them (APS caseworkers) the first year because many new workers don’t realize the tough conditions and tough cases.”
The update to the program is essential as services to the elderly often get overshadowed, Walker said.
“This is a very vulnerable population as are children,” she said. “You hear about the children all the time, but there’s so many different types of abuses that are inflicted on the elderly as well, like physical abuse, neglect, isolation is a big deal with the elderly. We also have financial exploitation, which is a big thing.”
The new support has alleviated stressors allowing caseworkers within the program to continue their work, Gonzalez said.
“We were providing the care before, but I think now it’s just we have more resources, so we’re able to do it a little easier,” he said. “We are able to attract and keep candidates or employees who can do the job versus what we had before, but our clients were always taken care of. The more people you are able to keep who can work cases in the long run, the less load it is for the people that are here.”
