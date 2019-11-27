Firefighters battled a fire inside a kitchen Sunday evening in McQueeney, preventing any injury or loss of life, a fire chief said.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out by the time fire crews arrived, McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Bogisch said. His crews quickly responded to the call about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Rosemary Loop, the chief said.
“The initial report from dispatch indicated the fire started on the stove, all occupants were out of the residence and the occupants had turned off the electric power to the structure,” Bogisch said. “The fire department arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find a double-wide manufactured home with smoke venting from the roof and front door.”
He called in help from the Lake Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department as McQueeney firefighters began fighting the fire they found in the kitchen and were able to extinguish it, Bogisch said.
Crews swept the building to make sure no one was still inside and they found no occupants, Bogisch said. It took about 30 minutes for them to knock down the flames and fire personnel remained at the home until about 7:30 p.m. to ensure all hot spots were extinguished, he said.
They also assisted the Seguin Fire Marshal as he began an investigation, Bogisch said.
He concluded his investigation the night of the fire and ruled that it started accidentally on the stove in the kitchen, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said. The cooking fire led to three adults and one child in the home being temporarily displaced, he said.
Someone cooked food in the home and then removed it but left the counter-top burner on, Dreiss said. They later returned to the kitchen and placed a pan of hot grease back on the burner, not knowing it was still operating and hot, the fire marshal said.
“It was a grease fire but I don’t know what exactly was in there,” Dreiss said. “They thought the burner was off. They moved stuff over to let it cool. She went back in there to do something else and put it back on the original burner.”
Flames and fighting those flames caused moderate damage to the home, Dreiss said.
“In addition to Lake Dunlap, we would like to thank (Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office) deputies and Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss for their assistance,” Bogisch said.
