The Seguin Public Library is taking broad strokes to share local artistic talent with the community.
The 2019 Fall Rotating Art Exhibit kicked off last week and will continue until Nov. 20, hosting work ranging from acrylic paintings to watercolor on the second floor of the library.
“We had one submission that was a weaving and we really liked it but couldn’t figure out a good way to display it,” Seguin Public Library Director Jacki Gross said. “Part of the problem is trying to pick pieces that flow together so that every piece looks good and nothing looks out of place. We have nine pieces on display this year, and this time we had mostly acrylics and a couple of watercolors. We try to ask them to match a color palette to stay with that season.”
Out of the many who fight for a spot in the annual exhibit, Mary Zoboroski Cannon yet again secured a spot in the display for her works of art.
“I have been selected for the fall exhibit in 2017, 2018 and now for the 2019 fall exhibit,” Cannon said. “I was also selected for the 2019 winter exhibit as well. The title of my piece selected for this exhibit was called Fall Colors. It’s a fall-themed acrylic piece, and it consists of a river with fall colored trees. I based the painting off of a picture that I took at Yosemite National Park.”
Creating a piece for the exhibit can be a long process for the local artist. However, to Cannon, that process is just part of the fun.
“I’ve always had a passion for painting ever since I was a kid,” Cannon said. “I usually take my own pictures, and I combine some of them and just go from there. When painting, I start with the top of the piece and go down to the bottom. It’s quite involved because I have to decide what I want, and then I draw in the lights and the darks and the mid-tones and once I get my sketch established, I start with my colors.”
The submission process leading up to the exhibit was fierce competition, with many local creators applying to be showcased.
“I have to say it was hard to narrow it down,” Gross said. “We were very pleased that we got a few entries from people that hadn’t submitted before. It’s nice to have that problem where it’s hard to choose.”
Visitors have offered positive responses to the exhibit, Gross said. Many of which took the time to observe the pieces while picking out a book.
“This will be the second full year that we’ve done this,” Gross said. “I think we’ve had a really good reception, there are many people that have said they enjoy it, and certainly the artists like to have their pieces exhibited. We’ve had several people that have commented on how much they enjoy seeing the artwork. There are certainly pieces that speak to individuals, many of them have been vocal about saying they enjoy the library doing something beautiful.”
Artists who missed the deadline for the fall exhibit have until Nov. 10 to submit their work for the upcoming winter exhibit which begins on Dec. 6. For more information on the fall or winter exhibits, visit www.seguintexas.gov or call the library at 830-401-2422.
