With a keen eye to continuing the soaring successes of the past year, the Seguin Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual banquet next week with a top-flight keynote speaker giving an address.
The 99th Annual Seguin Chamber Banquet is scheduled to start with a 6 p.m. social hour on Tuesday followed by the program and awards ceremony at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum. The evening’s theme is “Taking Flight,” Chamber President Kendy Gravett said.
“We’re excited about it because we have a great speaker, Elizabeth McCormick, who is a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot, a female Black Hawk helicopter pilot, which was very rare at that time,” Gravett said. “She has a great story.”
McCormick is a former United States Army soldier, who is now a motivational speaker.
Her insight is part of the evening’s entertainment. Guests also enjoy a catered meal and a selection of beer and wine, Gravett said.
“It’s always a really great event because we find our members love to come to this,” she said. “We usually have about 450 people. All the major players are there.”
City and county officials, businesses and others from across the area will send representatives to enjoy the evening, Gravett said.
The banquet is a party to be enjoyed but it’s not all fun and games, Gravett said.
“The business of the night is to talk about our successes from the past year, pass the gavel to the new chair and the board of directors, and give several awards out to the community for different items,” Gravett said. “Our business excellence award is one of the things we recognize.”
Incoming board of directors have been chosen and will be announced at the banquet, including the new board president, Doug Parker of Parker’s City Pharmacy.
The evening will include an awards ceremony recognizing members of the community for their contributions of community service, volunteerism, education and more.
The community is invited to attend. Tickets are on sale for $40 through Friday and are available for $50 after that and until the event, Gravett said.
The banquet is sure to be an extravagant affair to behold, she said.
“Everybody will be dressed up looking beautiful,” Gravett said.
Buy tickets online at seguinchamber.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.