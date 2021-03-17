If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Nearly a week after Gov. Greg Abbott reopened restaurants across the state to full capacity, Megan Glisson, co-owner of The Dilly Deli, rings up a customer Monday, March 15, 2021, at her shop in Seguin.
Customers (from left) Elaine Giesber and Donna Taylor, along with Giesber’s dog Tillie, enjoy a beverage Tuesday, March 16, 2021, nearly a week after occupancy restrictions were lifted in Texas, at Court Street Coffee Shop in Seguin.
The Dilly Deli has seen the slightest of increases in customers since Texas businesses were allowed to return to 100% occupancy a week ago owners said Monday, March 15, 2021, at their restaurant in Seguin.
Nearly a week after Gov. Greg Abbott reopened restaurants across the state to full capacity, Megan Glisson, co-owner of The Dilly Deli, rings up a customer Monday, March 15, 2021, at her shop in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Customers (from left) Elaine Giesber and Donna Taylor, along with Giesber’s dog Tillie, enjoy a beverage Tuesday, March 16, 2021, nearly a week after occupancy restrictions were lifted in Texas, at Court Street Coffee Shop in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
Business is slowly improving as people become more comfortable dining out owner Majid Bassiri said Tuesday, March 16, 2021, of his restaurant Casa Sol Mexican Restaurant in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultire - The Seguin Gazette
The Dilly Deli has seen the slightest of increases in customers since Texas businesses were allowed to return to 100% occupancy a week ago owners said Monday, March 15, 2021, at their restaurant in Seguin.
A week has passed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s edict went into affect restoring businesses’ ability to operate at full capacity and rescinding the state’s mask order.
Some local eateries have seen little change in the week since things were set back to as they were before the pandemic. The governor’s decision, it seems, minimally has changed the way some customers and restaurant owners operate during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.