Late on a chilly Valentines Day afternoon, a pair of lovebirds tied the knot at the …..
Schertz residents Jennifer Norfleet and Mike Butler made it official Friday in an empty courtroom with Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 John Terry officiating, free of charge.
“To be honest, neither one of us are very romantic or needy, but we figured today was a good day,” Norfleet said.
The couple have known each other for more than a dozen years and have been together for six, Norfleet said.
“We met in 2006 and were together until 2008,” Norfleet said. “Then we had a long separation and got back together in 2016 and have been engaged since July 3 of 2016, and now we’re finally getting married.”
Cupid’s arrow brought the two together by chance, Norfleet said.
“We met through friends of mutual friends, and it was fate, to be honest, that we even met,” she said. “We met in my hometown, and his mom lived there, which is Rockport, and we just hung out all day long and had the best time. We were pretty much inseparable after that minus being in two different cities. When we could, we were always together.”
Valentine’s Day has often meant little to the couple, however now the holiday may carry a little more weight, Norfleet said.
“He (Butler) knows I’m very simple. I even told him the other day ‘don’t give me anything for Valentines Day,’ and his remark was ‘weren’t planning on it,’” she said, laughing. “But he ended up getting me something anyway.”
This is the second year Terry has performed free weddings on the the romantic day and has officiated 10 since he began, he said.
“I’m doing what I can to give back to the community, Terry said. “It’s hard sometimes in this career in what you can give back, and this way, I can offer something for a little bit of nothing. A lot of people want to get married, but they just can’t afford it.”
Marrying couples pulls at his heartstrings at times, Terry said.
“I’ve had some that you can tell are really in love with each other, and it just makes you feel good that you’re doing the right thing at the time,” he said.
When officiating the weddings on Valentines Day, Terry said he prefers to keep the experience more personal,
“I noticed a lot of areas do a mass wedding ceremony with anywhere from 50 to 100 couples at one time, he said. “I don’t want to do anything like that, so I figured I would offer a timeframe for people who could schedule a wedding so I could do one wedding and wait another 15 to 30 minutes to do another so they can still have their private moment with friends and family or by themselves instead of having to be with strangers at the same time.”
After sealing the deal with a kiss, Butler said their first dinner together as newlyweds “would be up to the kids.”
“If it were my vote, I would say La Cabana,” Norfleet said. “That’s our favorite restaurant.”
