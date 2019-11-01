City employees can expect to see a 3% bump in their pay starting in January.
Council approved a resolution at its most recent meeting to modify pay structures as recommended by a consulting firm.
Katherine Ray, president of Austin-based Ray Associates Inc., presented her company’s review of the city’s pay scales and recommended changes to keep Seguin competitive with other area government entities.
Seguin’s pay system is in dire need of updating since the last time her firm performed a compensation plan for the city was as far back as 2006, Ray said.
“A compensation study is where we look outward at the market to see what other employers similar to the city of Seguin are paying for similar jobs,” she said. “We do that by comparing several benchmark jobs to similar jobs in your market. We chose 49 jobs for salaries, and all of them were occupied positions at the time and 22 benchmark employers.”
In her study, Ray found that one of the leading reasons for governmental workers to leave their positions in Seguin is due to salary concerns.
“It’s probably at least 80% of turnover due to salary,” Ray said. “You see that a lot, especially with fire and police.”
She also found that although some benefits offered by the city matched others in her comparison, benefits like cell phone payments should be reviewed.
“We took a look at the benefits you provide, and you were pretty much in line with the median,” Ray said “Some, you were a little above the median, some you were below, but for the most part, we felt that the benefits packages were pretty much in line with the middle of the market. We suggest an additional look at your longevity and at cell phone allowance that Seguin pays for employees because others are paying more.”
An up-to-date payment plan is the best way for Seguin to compete with neighboring cities, Ray said.
“With so many baby boomers leaving the workforce for retirement, you need to be prepared to address the shortages that could happen,” she said. “We are seeing it a lot this year and next year in all local governments. So you need to be aware that you may have some of your neighbors trying to steal some of your experienced employees because there aren’t enough experienced ones out there.”
Ray Associates recommended the city adopt a new pay structure that will include revised pay schedules for general, government, utilities, and police and fire department salaries to bring them in line with the median cost of living adjustment of 3% within the market and a merit program that will result in either a 2.5% increase or no increase at all, she said.
“By implementing these recommendations, including potential future adjustments, the city should be able to continue to enhance the city’s desire to attract and retain talented, qualified and competent employees to do this city’s business,” Ray said. “We just want Seguin to be prepared so it can maintain its competitiveness in the market so it can keep doing the good things that it has been doing for the employees here.”
According to the resolution council approved, the plan to implement the revised pay structures will go into effect on Jan. 12, following the first paycheck on Jan. 30.
Council approved the resolution following a motion by council member Jeanette “Jet” Crabb that council member Fonda Mathis seconded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.