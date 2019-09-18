Guadalupe County residents’ property tax rates will remain the same for another year after official action was taken Tuesday morning.
The county still is expected to collect more money in property tax revenues this year, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. About $1.66 million more will be added to the county’s tax revenue rolls from new construction. While the tax rate remains the same, it is still higher than the county’s effective tax rate, meaning property tax revenue on homes in the county built before this year will increase by about $1.285 million, Kutscher said.
“The tax rate stayed the same but technically it is a tax increase,” he said. “It’s over the effective rate. It will bring in more dollars.”
For every $100,000 of taxable value, a property owner will pay an increase of about $5.60 toward the fiscal year 2020 budget, Kutscher said.
The court held a public hearing as required and then voted on three necessary measures to set the budget for fiscal year 2020.
Tuesday’s public hearing was the third in the process. Commissioners court held two public hearings at its two prior regularly scheduled meetings on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3 in the courthouse.
The court voted Tuesday 4-0 to ratify the property tax increase reflected in the budget, 4-0 to adopt the 2020 budget and 4-0 to adopt and approve the tax rate.
Precinct No. 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke had excused himself from the meeting due to a funeral he had to attend.
The 2019-2020 tax rate is set at $0.3819 per $100 valuation. The effective tax rate is $0.3763.
Guadalupe County expects to raise more in revenue for fiscal year 2020, but the majority of the additional funds, about $750,000, will go to pay for Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office employee salary increases, Kutscher said.
“When we looked at neighboring counties on police officer and law enforcement salaries, we were on average almost $3 per hour behind what neighboring counties were paying. We ended up raising starting deputy pay from $20.65 per hour to $23.05 per hour,” the county judge said. “The additional adjustments as you move up the chain out of deputy ranks to corporal, they weren’t all exactly the same but that was the biggest thing, getting the starting deputy pay raised and then adjusting the rest out of that.”
Deputies weren’t the only county employees to receive raises. Commissioners court increased all employee salaries in the 2020 budget by at least 2.5%. Some got even larger adjustments, Kutscher said.
“We’re always extremely conservative in our approach. We understand decisions we make in court, especially on the tax rate, have a direct impact on the tax payers,” he said. “It is a good budget that really does represent being proactive and planning for the growth we’re going to see while taking into consideration the impact on the residents.”
In other business:
• Commissioners Court voted 4-1 to approve an excavation permit for New Braunfels Utilities to install a 16-inch potable water main in the right of way of Weltner Road in Precinct No. 2. Precinct No. 3 Commissioner Jim Wolverton voted against the permit.
• The court authorized Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes to sign joint election agreements for the Nov. 5, 2019, general and special elections.
• By unanimous vote, the court approved pay increases for Guadalupe County temporary election workers.
• After having a proclamation read into the record, the court recognized September 2019 as Hunger Action Month in Guadalupe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.