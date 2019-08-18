With a golden shovel in hand, Elaine Achterberg drove it into the dirt and became one step closer to becoming Seguin’s newest homeowner.
Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for its 29th home, named the Layne Hoppe House, which will be owned by Achterberg and her son, 14-year-old Christian Santos.
The ceremony left Achterberg speechless, she said.
“I’ve been blessed for this,” she said. “I’ve prayed for this for so long for myself and my son to have a proper home to be in. So just to be selected and have the opportunity is really nice. I’m very thankful for all the support.”
The home will mean a lot for Achterberg and her son, President Pamela Sagebiel said.
“Elaine has been an amazing applicant so far. She really cares about wanting the best situation for her son, who has some real challenges,” she said.
Christian has autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and the family has lived in an RV for the past six years. This new home will provide a safe environment for him to grow up in, Sagebiel said.
For Achterberg, the home will mean a new beginning.
“It will be a place where I can relax and take care of him the way that I am supposed to and the way he deserves to be taken care of,” she said. “I want to make sure he has a proper home where I can teach him how to be a functioning member of society. I’m excited.”
During the ceremony, Stella Ozuna, co-chair of the Family Selection Committee, described Achterberg as a hard worker who had already began helping to build her home before the ceremony and is a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
“She has already started doing her sweat equity hours,” she said. “As you all know, every homeowner that has a home has to have sweat equity hours. She got started early, loves it and is showing great initiative.”
Besides sweat equity, Achterberg is active in volunteering in the community, Ozuna said.
“I volunteer for three different organizations besides Habitat,” Achterberg said. “I am a children’s ministry volunteer at Crossroads Church. I volunteer for a place called, Dress for Heaven, that makes gowns for angel babies with donated wedding dresses. I am also vice president of a special needs group in Seguin called Special Kids with Special Needs.”
Sagebiel described Achterberg as humble when she found out she was selected.
“Elaine is an amazing person,” she said. “She is very active as a volunteer at other things in the community. So, I think it’s great that we can give to her.”
The home will be named after Layne Hoppe, an influential member in the community and Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity, Sagebiel said.
“Layne exemplifies service,” she said. “He really believes in giving back to his community and helping others that are less fortunate. He has a true servant’s heart.”
Hoppe helped found Guadalupe Valley’s Habitat for Humanity in 1993, worked with Dennis Sagebiel to secure a place for the organization to use as a retail store and helped with Habitat builds worldwide, Sagebiel said. He also worked as a professor at Texas Lutheran University, where he would take campus groups during Spring Break to other areas around the country to help build.
“He has been a phenomenal giver to the community, to the school, to the church and he was also in the military,” she said. “He just exemplifies a servant.”
For those interested in becoming volunteers themselves, the next steps for Achterberg’s home will be to lay the foundation, gather volunteers to build every Thursday or Saturday morning and raise funds to purchase the materials.
“We are going to implement a campaign in support of the Layne Hoppe house,” she said. “We’re going to ask people to donate in increments of square foot, for the size of this home, it generally would be about $62 dollars per square foot.”
To learn more about donating or volunteer opportunities, visit the Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity website at www.guadalupevalleyhabitat.org.
