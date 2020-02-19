Patrick F. Guerrero has fought his way to a healthier life and a victory on the mats during his first jiu-jitsu competition in San Antonio.
The 40-year-old Continental employee began his career in Brazilian martial arts last January when he contacted the Seguin Training Center on a whim.
“Initially, it was my son that got me into it because he was doing Taekwondo and that dojo closed, so my wife and I wanted him to have something else to stay active,” Guerrero said. “So Marco Hernandez and his brother Tom [Hernandez] who run the gym were like, ‘Yeah come try it out because the first week is free.’”
During Guerrero’s first 10 months at the gym, where he sparred and trained with fellow members nightly, he began to notice excess weight rapidly melt away, he said.
Guerrero admits he’s battled with his weight over the years.
“The first day was a cardio nightmare, but I started to drop weight instantly,” he said. “My heaviest at one time was 315, and I did the whole dieting thing, and I actually got to about 255 to 260. Once I started, I dropped like 30 pounds super fast. The last time I weighed in, I think I was around 246, but your diet plays a big part too.”
At first, Guerrero’s wife was weary of his late-night antics, he said.
“I had surgery on my shoulder in 2014, so that was a big hit, and I did that just weightlifting,” Guerrero said. “My rotator cuff tore, and I had a torn bicep tendon. So they did a lot of work, and that was her main concern.”
Guerrero’s peers nudged him to compete and fight in the San Antonio MatShark jiu-jitsu tournament last month where he overcame his opponent by points in a 9-2 victory, he said. His son had a bout earlier in the day, after watching him Guerrero waited for his match.
“I wasn’t nervous until I had to put my gi on,” Guerrero said. “I was a heavyweight, which is 220 (pounds) and up, but I was in the master’s class, which is 40 (years old) and up. Honestly, there were only three other competitors, and I only had to go against one because the other guy got eliminated, and there wasn’t a loser’s bracket. So it was nothing too crazy. It’s not like I won five matches or anything.”
Competitive jiu-jitsu matches consist of a single five-minute round where competitors battle to collect points by successfully holding positions of control over each other. Fighters can also move to choke-out their opponent’s to induce submission by tapping out, Guerrero said.
Guerrero’s bout in San Antonio was a tide of ups and downs for control, he said.
“He actually took me down first, so I went into a turtle guard, and I didn’t feel a lot of pressure, so I figured I could get up and get on top of him,” Guerrero said. “So I got up, and I snapped my leg behind him and boom.”
Hearing the shocked responses from his family members spurred him on, Guerrero said. He was then able to turn the tide, get control and score more points, he said.
Then he went for the submission.
“I tried to grab his gi and choke him out, but he fought pretty well,” Guerrero said of his opponent.
Guerrero attributes his success on the mats to his everyday demeanor.
“My wife will tell me I am the calm and relaxed, more patient type of person, which I am,” he said. “Actually, when I first started jiu-jitsu, I was very impatient because I would always try to do things and end up getting submitted. Then you realize you need patience in this type of art because you’re not always going to be in a dominant position. You have to pace yourself.”
A big motivation for his victory was family, Guerrero said.
“My family was there, and it was great, but I wanted to do good for them,” he said. “They’re not going to be mad if I lose or whatever, but I wanted to do it to make them happy even though they’re cheering me on whether I lose or win. So that felt good that I had their support. It was cool.”
The friends Guerrero has made at the Seguin Training Center, along with the passion some of his younger teammates display, fuels him to continue with the sport.
“You see the kids come in and the parents are wanting them to either stay active or maybe they’re acting up in school, but they want them involved in something and it’s good because where else are they going to go and wrestle with someone and not get in trouble,” he said. “It teaches them patience, and there’s no animosity with the person you’re rolling with, we just shake hands and move on. You think that we go 100%, they go 110%, and you just go, ‘Oh my God, these kids are crazy,’ and you encourage them and it’s really cool.”
