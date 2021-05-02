If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
With an eye toward helping reinvigorate the workforce for economic victims of the pandemic and others, the local Texas Workforce Solutions Alamo on Thursday celebrated opening of its new facility.
Workforce Solutions Alamo’s Seguin Career Center offers job seekers a comprehensive suite of employment, training, educational and supportive services. Those services are offered in a state-of-the-art facility with amenities to help many, said Michael DeFrees, deputy director of partnerships and workforce initiatives.
