Workforce Solutions Center

City and county officials join Workforce Solutions Alamo in opening its new center on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Plaza Del Rey shopping center.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

With an eye toward helping reinvigorate the workforce for economic victims of the pandemic and others, the local Texas Workforce Solutions Alamo on Thursday celebrated opening of its new facility.

Workforce Solutions Alamo’s Seguin Career Center offers job seekers a comprehensive suite of employment, training, educational and supportive services. Those services are offered in a state-of-the-art facility with amenities to help many, said Michael DeFrees, deputy director of partnerships and workforce initiatives.

