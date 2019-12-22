The Navarro High School band will soon create new sounds with new equipment.
Recently, the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchase of instruments totaling about $56,700 during a regular meeting under a motion made by Trustee Hank Dietert and a second by Trustee Tracy Large.
“For a long time, our instrumentation was pretty rough,” he said. “The one that struck me the most was the concert tuba because I know for a long time we looked like someone took a baseball bat to all our tubas. … I know that from my standpoint of being here long enough that when you’re seeing the numbers grow, you have to have the instrumentation to fulfill it.”
The 25 items that the music director asked for in his request vary from a contra clarinet to a concert tuba.
“The contra clarinet – we own zero right now,” Navarro High School Director of Bands Patrick Todd said. “It is the lowest member of the clarinet family, and I’ve got a bunch of scores in my folder that all ask for a contra clarinet, and since we don’t have any, we just substitute tuba and bass clarinet where we can.”
Todd said that the purchase of the equipment will open new doors for the high school’s band.
“We will be able to play music for the correct instrumentation,” he said. “Clarifiers will be able to actually participate… We will be able to be represented at region band. When we had region band tryouts a few weeks ago, every school was there with a contra clarinet except for us, and we have kids who like to play bass clarinet, which is just bigger.”
To assist the district in purchasing the new instruments, the Navarro Band Boosters donated $3,000.
Also, during the meeting, the board approved the purchase of new technology for the elementary campus totaling about $191,900. The motion was made by Large with a second by Trustee Donna Gilliam.
The district plans to buy Chromebooks, iPads, cases and technology carts.
The purchases are part of phase one of a “long-range plan for technology,” over a five-year time frame to upgrade all instructional devices within the elementary school, the agenda read.
