Professional entertainer James Donegan is returning to his hometown to put on a performance and raise money for a local venue.
The Texas Theatre is hosting “James Donegan Sings Songs you Should Know” 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Texas, located at 425 N. Austin St.
The performance features Donegan, who was raised in the Seguin area.
“The Texas Theatre is kind of dear to James’ heart and our family’s heart because James has performed there but the last time he did he was about 12 years old, and so it will be really neat to go back and do it again,” Donegan’s sister Tracy Donley said.
Donegan’s prowess as an entertainer goes as far back as kindergarten where Donley says teachers, even then, were stunned by his abilities.
“He was always going in this direction, there was no question,” Donley said. “Even in kindergarten, I remember my mother saying that his kindergarten teacher called her and said, ‘Your son has perfect pitch. You need to get him some lessons. You need to get him some training.’ So he always kind of ate up that kind of thing. He was born to do this and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Donegan left Seguin after graduating high school in 1992 and attending Trinity University, where he further cultivated his abilities. Eventually, he moved to Atlanta and then New York City to pursue his dream as a professional entertainer.
“Whether you’re in Seguin or New York City, the same basic ideas apply,” Donegan said. “Learning about how theater works and what the business of theater is … all of those things are kind of under a magnifying glass when you’re in a smaller community like Seguin as opposed to at a professional level in New York. I think what struck me most is all these years later when I started getting real professional theater jobs is how the same it all is.”
Thursday’s concert will consist of about 20 songs performed by Donegan with piano player Thomas Engler joining him on stage.
“I’ll be doing a bunch of musical theater songs,” Donegan said. “The program is really dedicated to shows that I did here in Seguin when I was growing up. And the second half of the show I sort of get into my professional career. So everything from ‘Oklahoma’ to ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Evita,’ there are many different things.”
For Donegan and his family, one of the highlights of the evening is a guest appearance by his 18-year-old niece, Ellie Follis, a recent Seguin High School graduate. Follis is slated to perform alongside him during the show.
“She’s a very talented singer,” Donegan said. “When we decided to do this concert, I asked her if she would want to sing a couple of songs with me. She has a love of musical theater and she got involved in choir in church and in school. Then (she) started doing theater and has studied as she trained. So I’m particularly excited about that.”
Tickets for the event are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door with all proceeds from the event going directly to supporting the Texas Theatre, Donley said.
“We’re very excited about the event,” Texas Theatre Manager Steve Tschoepe said. “It’s very exciting to have a hometown boy back in town. We’re hoping to fill the house but we’re expecting somewhere between 150 to 200 people to attend.”
After the concert, event-goers are encouraged to attend an afterparty at the Chandelier Room inside the theater for a chance to meet Donegan and other members of the show, Tschoepe said.
“It will start immediately after the event and everyone will get to visit with James and, of course, Ellie and Tom for a sort of meet and greet with some light refreshments,” Tschoepe said.
General admission tickets can be purchased at Gift and Gourmet, Keepers and the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, online at thetexas.org or over the phone at 830-372-6168.
