Area collegiate thespians are taking a step back in time to bring “The Diary of Anne Frank” to the Texas Lutheran University stage.
The students are slated to set the stage for the story of a young Jewish girl and her family living under nazi occupation, based off the journal she wrote in for two years.
The actors are bringing the play to stage in honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, dramatic media department chairman David Legore said.
“It’s an interesting time to be looking at this story,” he said. “‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ as a play has almost been around that long. Her diary was discovered after her father survived the concentration camps, and he felt it was in the world's best interest to have her story told.”
The book her father published “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl” became so popular, it inspired the 1955 play “The Diary of Anne Frank” written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.
In the 65 years since, it has undergone several adaptations, including the one selected by Legore, the version written by Wendy Kesselman in 1997.
“It wasn’t too long after the diary was released to the public, that somebody decided to dramatize it,” he said. “So the version that we’re doing is based on that original script. It was updated in the late ’90s and so this has got a bit of a fresher spin on it than the one that might have been produced in the 1950s, but it’s very, very timely.”
The “compelling and engaging” tale is a unique reflection on family life during one of the world's most devastating tragedies, Legore said.
“Interestingly enough, I think one of the compelling things about the story to me is that it really focuses on two families and then an additional refugee, who all end up hiding out together in what’s known as the annex,” he said. “We know the end of the story. The end of the story is brutal. In the meantime, we get to watch two hours of what life was like trying to survive and trying to live together in hiding.”
Looking to the world’s history through an artistic lens is a great way to learn how to create a better future, Legore said.
“It felt like a good time to do this piece in hopes that we don’t go backward. There’s a huge risk of that,” he said. “I’ve been concerned about some of the trends that I see both here in America and elsewhere, a kind of increasing sense of isolationism and nationalism, and the threat that perhaps we’re defining who’s good and bad in ways that I think are prejudicial. Of course, great violence can come from that, we’ve seen it before, and we’ve got to work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The student actors have championed the tale’s message, Legore said.
“We’re just college theater artists, and sometimes you feel a little overwhelmed at being able to change the world in a significant way,” he said. “But I think these students have really embraced the importance of a story like this. They talk about it; they talk about the fact that for them, they want to see a hopeful future. They don’t want to see a future that is affected by human brutality. We can do our little part in our little world and hope that audiences comment and engage with it.”
Texas Lutheran University senior and dramatic media major, Delani Chambers was selected to play the role of Anne Frank, a person who has influenced her since childhood.
“When I was 9 years old, I saw ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ on T.V., and afterward, I just started bawling,” she said. “I asked my mom, ‘what’s the Holocaust?’ And she took me to a Holocaust museum and taught me the history of World War II.”
It was then, Chambers said she learned just how powerful media was, and that some day she would help share Anne Frank’s story.
Stepping into the role of Otto Frank, Anne Frank’s father, Texas Lutheran University senior Mark Altenhoff said he specifically auditioned for the role because of the play’s historical importance.
“I’m a history major, so I really appreciate this material, and I guess interpret in a way about how it [can] be beneficial,” he said. “When I heard we were doing ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ I just thought I had to do this because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to tell such a special story.”
The play is more than a story of struggle, it shares the message of hope, Altenhoff said.
“Through all the depression that they face, it’s still a story very well based on hope,” he said. “One of Anne’s last quotes was about hope itself – ‘In spite of everything that’s happened, I believe there’s good in humanity.’”
Texas Lutheran University is presenting “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, Feb. 29, March 6 and March 7 in the Studio Theatre at the Weston Center. Afternoon matinees are set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 and March 6 in the Studio Theatre at the Weston Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for non-Texas Lutheran University Students and senior citizens, and free for students.
For more information, visit tlu.edu/events/the-diary-of-anne-frank/ .
