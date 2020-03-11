CIBOLO — A Cibolo restaurant is making big waves in the Texas food scene while maintaining an at-home feel.
Kindling Texas Kitchen — owned and operated by husband and wife duo Jayme and Lis Mathis — resides in a century-old home at 209 N. Main St. in downtown Cibolo.
“There is no other cuisine like what we serve in this area,” Lis said. “We wanted to try and create a different type of atmosphere with a different type of cuisine for this area that you don’t have to drive to New Braunfels or San Antonio for.”
The restaurant recently won honorable mention as one of the best places to eat in Texas Monthly Magazine.
At Kindling Texas Kitchen Jayme, Lis and their newly hired head chef Efren Sandoval prefer to prepare their meals the old-fashioned way.
“We try to do everything on fire,” Jayme said. “Because back in the ’20s when this house was built, there were no deep fryers. So you’re not gonna get a chicken fried steak unless it came out of a cast iron or something of that nature. You’re gonna have the meal prepared and cooked the way that it would have been in the ’20s, which is open fire or in an oven.”
The menu boasts selections of certified Angus beef New York strip with fingerling potatoes, roasted shallots and a house-made demi glaze or pork confit served with pickled onions, house-made tomatillo salsa and crispy tortilla strips.
Sandoval whips up a dish of charred brassica salad consisting of charred broccoli, brussel sprouts and sweet potatoes toasted in a creamy caesar dressing with toasted pecans, cranberries, and crest vegetables. Blackened red fish served with black ash seasoning, gumbo, and bay rice is also listed on the menu.
“Our menu is very well balanced,” Sandoval said. “We got a New York strip, we’ve got our meatloaf, mashed potatoes, loaded fingerling potatoes with bacon and provolone. We’ve got oysters, which we sell a lot of, and we shuck them by order.”
With Sandoval in the kitchen, the menu has undergone some adjustments to make it his own.
“Everything has his touch and his style or his zest, for lack of a better term, on it,” Jayme said. “Even though we still have a pork chop, this pork chop is different than what we had before.”
The menu is also subject to change regularly, Jayme said.
“The number one seller is whatever chef is putting on the menu that day, to be really honest,” Jayme said. “Because it does change so often that whenever he comes up with something, and we let the public know, everyone’s gonna want to come in and just try it. So it’s whatever is on his mind.”
There aren’t many people like Sandoval, Jayme said.
“He’s infectious,” he said. “His happiness, his smile, his love and his passion not just for food but for people, you know, you can’t buy that or train that, and he has it. It’s just so amazing.”
Sandoval said his success in the kitchen isn’t possible without his crew.
The chef moved to the U.S. 20 years ago from Michoacan, Mexico, and has worked in the restaurant industry for a majority of that time. He became executive chef at Scoma’s Restaurant in San Francisco until he recently decided to make the move to Cibolo, Kindling’s website reads.
“I spent 20 years in California and ended up here because my wife’s family had been living here,” he said. “She’s an only child, so they told her ‘you need to enjoy your life because you only live once and you need to relax and move away from the big city. And man, I am very happy that I know Lis and Jayme.”
Since the restaurant operates out of an old home, guests get a first-hand view of Sandoval and his crew as they prepare meals.
“Everyone really enjoys seeing us cook,” Sandoval said. “If we walked into your house and cooked for you, that’s basically what you’ve got here. I’ve never worked in a place like this where basically people feel (more) like they are coming into a home than a restaurant, which is amazing.”
The restaurant can seat about 100 guests inside. However, Lis and Jayme have recently added outdoor seating.
“The house was originally a residential house, and it was four bedrooms, two baths, kitchen, dining and a living [room],” Lis said. “We really try to keep the aesthetics of the house to what they were with the original walls and original flooring and try to keep the look of the house maintained for a historic feel. We wanted to keep the aesthetics of the old-time charm. We aren’t trying to recreate something that’s already beautiful.”
Kindling Texas Kitchen sprouted from the couple’s other venue located next door, Jayme said.
“The reason it started at 1908 House of Wine and Ale is we wanted to bring something to the area that nobody else could get,” Jayme said. “We started 1908 because whether it’s Seguin, Cibolo – the Tri-County area – everybody had to drive 25 minutes to 35 minutes in either direction to go have a nice glass of wine or a cheese plate. It’s going to be the largest waiting room in Texas, so if customers have to wait for a table here (Kindling), they can wait over there (1908) and grab an appetizer or some wine.”
The House of Wine and Ale offers about 50 different craft ales at a time with 15 on draft, Lis said. Additionally, the establishment serves up between 70 and 90 different wines by the glass, and various morsels to snack on from deviled eggs to a cheese plate.
For more information on Kindling Texas Kitchen, visit its website at kindlingtexaskitchen.com or call 210-957-0158 to make a reservation.
Hours of operation are from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.