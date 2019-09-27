More college students are registering to vote, especially at Texas Lutheran University.
A recent study put the local college as having one of the highest student voting averages in the country.
TLU student voting trends spiked upwards of 35.5% during the 2018 election compared to trends during the 2014 midterm, according to a report by the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE). With a voting rate of 44.1%, the number of TLU students hitting the polls is higher than the 39.1% average of other institutions, the report read.
“I think the increase in voting is due to a combination of factors,” said Morgan Klaser, director of the Jon and Sandra Moline Center for Servant Leadership at TLU. “One is that college students seem now, more than ever, like they are paying more attention to what’s going on. Also, TLU has been making more of an effort to help students walk through the process of registering to vote and how to inform themselves on what’s going to be coming up in the election.”
On the forefront of TLU student voting activism is the Jon and Sandra Moline Center for Servant Leadership, which Klaser said plays a huge role in getting young scholars to the polls.
“We basically coordinate student engagement opportunities,” she said. “That includes volunteer opportunities, service learning in the classroom and also helping students become active citizens. An important part of being an active citizen is being an informed voter. We go into all of our freshman experience courses and help to get those first-year students registered to vote.”
Additionally, the center works with community members on bringing candidate forums to the college and celebrating National Registration Day with events throughout the campus.
Most students seem more connected, which could result in increased political awareness, Klaser said.
“The growing popularity of social media as a way to spread news has really been a way to catch college students’ attention,” Klaser said. “It’s a way that they are communicating with each other and learning about what’s going to be on the ballot and what candidates they care about. We’re trying not to sway students to vote in any certain way, we just want students to be active and pay attention so they can go out to vote. If social media can lead them there, then that’s awesome.”
The report also shows a 17.2% increase in the registration rate between 2014 and 2018, meaning that 86.4% of TLU students are registered voters. The figure approximates to 1,185 of the 1,410 students enrolled at the time being registered voters, 604 of whom hit the polls.
“We participate in the NSLVE, which is a national study that researches voting information at participating colleges all across the country,” Klaser said. “We opt into that as a university which means we’re allowing them to see that information and then compare it to the rates of colleges from all over the place. It helps us to see where TLU compares to peer institutions and what areas we need to work on for the future. I think it really shows with the report and the additional efforts that we put in this last year that our efforts are working.”
The university has also sought to inspire student voters in other ways such as achieving the designation of a voter-friendly campus, and hosting a “Party at the Polls” on Election Day, Klaser said.
“This past year we applied for the voter-friendly campus designation with (the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators), and we were able to achieve that designation which really helps our faculty and students all have a plan of how we want to help engage our students in the voting process,” she said. “A voter-friendly campus basically means that the folks that put it on – NASPA – provide resources to colleges that are designated, like webinars and assistance with ideas for what we can do to engage our students.”
The first step for students looking to become more politically active is to get involved with their community, Klaser said.
“Students should get involved with issues that they care about,” she said. “Whether that be volunteering or getting involved with faith-based organizations, or reading the newspaper so they can start to form their opinions. We also have several resources here on campus like my office, the CSL, and we also have resources in the community as well so students can learn about issues that are happening locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.