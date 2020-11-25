If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion Mayor Victor Contreras presents Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann with a proclamation from the city, letters from state and federal officials and a U.S. flag that was flown over the White House during her 95th birthday celebration.
Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann waves and smiles as people drive by her Marion home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, wishing her a happy birthday.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann celebrates her 95th birthday by watching a parade of family and friends in her honor on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann offers an air hug to one of the many people who helped celebrate her 95th birthday with a parade of family and friends in her honor on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A line of vehicles drive by Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann's Marion home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 wishing her a happy birthday.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
A young family members hands out pies to the line of vehicles as they drive by Ferdyne "Dena" Rittimann's Marion home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 wishing her a happy birthday.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
