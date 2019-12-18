Through an anonymous donation, Navarro High School is slated to receive high-tech machinery that will broaden the horizons of its engineering and manufacturing students.
The Navarro Independent School District’s board of trustees unanimously accepted the donation of an Odysseus saw and an Atlas Robot along with $24,000 for storage rent of the equipment during Monday’s regular board meeting. The motion was made by trustee Hank Dietert and seconded by trustee Tracy Large.
Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter advocated for the acquisition of the equipment. However, she admitted that many factors come with its procurement.
“There’s so much planning involved,” she said. “What courses? Who would teach them? How will we accommodate? Where will we do this? There’s just so many unknowns, but we hate to pass up an opportunity for a very spectacular set of equipment that in a number of different courses, both in manufacturing and in engineering, our kids could learn a great deal from.”
Large described the donation as a “no-lose situation.”
The anonymous donor, who used the machinery before deciding to donate it, offered the equipment to the district, Carter said.
“The gentleman offering the equipment purchased it new and used it to help him and his engineers develop software and applications that he has patented, so he’s finished with it,” Carter said. “I recommend that we accept the equipment and his offer of a $24,000 donation, which will mean that he’s leasing this building where it is to another individual and that individual has agreed to let the equipment stay in that building for a year’s period of time for the amount of money that he’s offering us to pay for that rent. We don’t have to solve all of our issues … now. We will have time to plan.”
Navarro ISD Instructional Technologist Betsy Flood said the equipment is used to cut and handle metal materials.
“It is used to cut metal of any kind of size and diameter that you want in any shape,” she said. “It’s also a PLC (programmable logic controller) robotic programmable device. It’s all on the CNC (computer numerical control) lathe, that’s a milling lathe, and students can learn through engineering classes on how to run production size robots.”
Machinery of this kind could be found in manufacturing companies, not unlike ones in Seguin, Flood said.
“Caterpillar has several of them, and Toyota is all of those,” she said. “CMC is starting to get some of them. One of the things that the industry is looking for all the time, whether a student is straight out of high school or college, is what they call mechatronic skills. It’s the ability to go into a manufacturing facility and know how to program PLC controller boards to run these automated robots. There is that curriculum available in high schools, but that kind of equipment isn’t.”
Some high schools throughout the nation offer training that coincides with this type of machinery, but it is costly and uncommon, Flood said.
“There are training simulators that you can purchase that offer the same kind of skills, and it’s just scaled up when they (students) go into the workforce, but those run anywhere between $50,000 to $80,000,” she said “But it’s a one-shot deal; you pay for it and the curriculum comes with it. But there’s not many high schools that have even that. Lots of your technical junior colleges have it.”
A proposition to consider a build-to-suit lease agreement on the construction of a 5,000-square-foot building in the Geronimo industrial park area to house the equipment was also discussed during the meeting, but Carter did not recommend it at this time.
While the building is close, she said it would be difficult to get the students there and back for just one class.
With this equipment in the school’s possession, the possibilities are endless, Carter said.
“It’s pretty spectacular,” she said. “That robot is extraordinarily impressive. It’s something that I would never have thought our kids could have access to, so we’re very excited about it, but we don’t have a place to put it. We will have to accept the donors offer to store it for a while until we can figure that out, but ultimately we think it will provide our kids with extraordinary opportunities in manufacturing and engineering prep.”
