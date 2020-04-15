When someone is in need of assistance they call for help, and the heroes show up.
However, those heroic teams aren’t just assembled on the big screen or in the pages of comic books. They are regular people who save lives every day.
They are a team of first responders, and dispatchers are a part of the group who are often overlooked, Seguin Police Department communications supervisor Lauren Edwards said.
“First responders are not just the people that they see — the police officers, the fire fighters and the paramedics,” she said. “At the end of the day, in order for them to see those people, they have to go through us first. We are the first first responders.”
Those first firsts are recognized around the country during National Telecommunications Week April 12 to 18.
In honor of the commemorative week, Seguin Police Department’s telecommunicators are treated with lunches, recognition from volunteers and words of encouragement from members of the community, Edwards said.
Additionally, Edwards tries to get personnel from other city divisions involved. They write little notes and emails letting the 911 dispatchers know their importance, Edwards said.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s communications department is celebrating with themed days like “Sundae Sunday,” “Hawaiian Vacation Day,” and “Pajama Day,” Guadalupe County Communications Supervisor Jessica Cervantes said. They decided on a Hawaiian day because dispatchers never get a day off and a pajama day because the workers never get to rest, she said.
She tries to put her staff first during this week each year and let them know that many of the emergency responders for the county couldn’t do what they do without the dispatchers, Cervantes said.
“The highlight is knowing … they are really appreciated being the silent hero,” she said. “They’re reminded their job is just as important as any other first responder’s job.”
Each year, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke dedicates a proclamation to the dispatchers, which is read and signed by the county commissioners during a regular meeting. It’s a pleasure for him to help recognize unsung heroes of the community, Zwicke said.
He knows the stresses of an ever-changing landscape the telecommunicators face, he said.
“When 9/11 happened, that changed things for us. Now we’re dealing with the coronavirus and that presents a challenge,” Zwicke said. “They step up to the plate and meet that challenge. I’m proud of the work they do every day.”
Chief Terry Nichols of the Seguin Police Department praised his department’s dispatchers as well.
While almost never receiving any recognition, the telecommunication operators remain a calm and steady presence on the other end of the phone when members of the community are going through some of their most stressful times, he said. The chief pointed out that 24 hours a day, the first people to respond to other people’s crises are often the dispatchers.
“They are the calm in the storm people so often forget about,” he said. “When the police car shows up, the fire truck shows up or the ambulance, the attention goes there. You forget it started with a phone call.”
Seguin Mayor Don Kiel and county commissioners recently signed proclamations honoring county dispatchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.