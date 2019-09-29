Texas Lutheran University professors David Baer and Steven Vrooman took to podiums and began debating freedom for speech on a university campus.
The pair of educators talked it out in front of packed room on Thursday in the Dunne Conference Center in Tschoepe Hall.
“I thought the debate was very fun,” TLU junior and dramatic media and communications major Matthew Deleon said. “I think they were talking about two very different things. I know that Baer was talking very philosophically macroscopic, more of like, ‘What is the truth? How can we possibly find out more on a philosophical scale?’ Whereas Vrooman was talking on a much more realistic standpoint of ‘How do we determine what can be permitted?’ and whatnot, within a university context or within the context of like social media and stuff like that.”
The hour-long debate bounced from topic to topic varying from examples, like the Oberlin College v. Gibson’s Bakery lawsuit, to the differences between “harmful” and “offensive” speech.
Baer began the debate by explaining the situation behind the lawsuit between Oberlin College and the Gibson family, in which the bakery sued the university for defamation and slander, among other things.
“If we are going to talk about free speech then I think it can be instructive to look at Oberlin and ask ‘What went wrong?’” Baer said, “A large part of the answer has to do with hostility towards free speech and open debate at Oberlin. Basically, the opposition to the vigorous examination of opposing viewpoints and free expression of unpopular decision use. Oberlin College is a bubble. It lives in an alternate universe where only certain kinds of views are really expressed.”
Vrooman introduced himself to the debate by referring to the political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Vrooman used Yiannopoulos as an example of when free speech goes too far, he said.
“There are all sorts of exceptions that we have accepted to free speech over the last hundreds of years,” Vrooman said. “Including things like incitement, false statements, obscenity, child pornography, copyright violation, advertisement speech which has less freedoms than others. We’ve accepted all of these things over time. So the question for us in terms of speech is ‘Where do you decide how those restrictions work?’ And how do different kinds of people work within those systems?”
Further, into the debate, the floor opened up to students to ask questions. Four mustered their way to the mic.
“I thought it was important to spark this kind of dialogue because we live in a society where people have really different views,” TLU junior and sociology major Daniel Mendez said. “This debate was a good model to see how we can disagree in a good productive way. I think every university and every college should have these types of debates at least a few times a year.”
The debate’s purpose was to allow TLU students the opportunity to witness two individuals with conflicting ideals have civil discourse, Vrooman said.
“In the past, Dr. Baer and I have debated in different contexts,” Vrooman said. “He’s done something called the ethics bowl, which is a debate about values. I used to be a policy debater in college, where we argued about different policies. I think you could feel that in our debate, he’s coming at it from a values-based perspective. And I was citing cases and other specific things. It was interesting to see us come from different approaches and styles of debate. It was obvious that we disagreed about things, and that’s what I wanted the students to see as people that they might have in class actually disagreeing with each other as professionals."
