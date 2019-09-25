Years after he lost his battle with cancer, the family of a former Lifegate student continue to carry on the fight, but now to help others as they helped their own.
Over the weekend, Jacob’s Ladder Foundation held it’s annual 5K Fun Run at Fischer Park in New Braunfels. The event offers booths providing wellness information and raises funds to help families of children fighting different forms of cancer.
The fundraiser saw somewhere around 145 runners this year and last and continues to help bring awareness to youth suffering from cancer each Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, said Sandra Ceniseros, vice president of Jacob’s Ladder, and mother to the organization’s namesake Jacob Ceniseros, who died in October 2015.
“We just try to push awareness especially with our 5K we have in September,” she said. “We always have the 5k in September because of the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized each September around the world. The goal of the month, according to the American childhood Cancer Organization website, is to increase awareness and raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer.
The American Childhood Cancer Organization encourages people to wear gold colored ribbons and clothing during the month to honor children with cancer, according to the website.
Jacob Ceniseros was one such child.
When he was 11, he began to show signs of fatigue and frequent bruising, his mother said. In short time, a doctor diagnosed Jacob with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Sandra said.
“They ran some tests and said his red blood count was extremely low, his white blood cells were extremely high and that’s what was causing all the bruising,” she said. “They told us to pack a bag and go to the Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. We grabbed our bags and took him straight over there.”
Childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes — white blood cells.
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of leukemia found in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 3,000 new cases are found each year in the United States.
But it is not the only one and children afflicted by all sorts of cancers need help, which is what Jacob wanted to provide and his parents ultimately are giving to folks in this area and from abroad, Sandra said.
Before he passed away, Jacob would see other children receiving cancer treatments in hospitals where he too was receiving help. He realized how great his support system was and noticed that others sometimes were alone or needed help in some way.
The idea was born to start a foundation and Jacob eventually came up with the name for Jacob’s Ladder and its catchphrase, Sandra said.
“He came up with the motto: ‘Helping kids climb back up to the top, one step at a time,’” she said.
Sadly, Jacob died October 31, 2015, at the age of 14, before the foundation got off the ground. But his parents moved quickly and had started Jacob’s Ladder within a month of their son’s passing, Sandra said. The very next February, they held the foundation’s first fundraising event, she said.
Jacob’s Ladder continues to do well, helping families coping with childhood cancer.
People affiliated with the nonprofit organization use September to step up the awareness campaigns but they try all year long to be a force for good against childhood cancer, Sandra said.
More help is needed and more people can get involved, she said.
“We just post things about childhood cancer and we just try to spread the word as to what people should do,” Sandra Ceniseros said. “You see awareness for breast cancer and all these things but you never see a lot of gold in September. That’s the color (representing childhood cancer), the gold ribbons. We just try to show everybody how it affects a lot of people.
“It’s not something that should be taken lightly; it’s big.”
According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization’s website, advocacy and funding are sorely needed in September and throughout the year.
People can get involved on any level with ACCO’s advocacy programs or partnering with local groups and organizations. Donations of time and money also can be effective.
Getting involved with Jacob’s Ladder is easy. Donate to the foundation online at www.jacobsladderfoundation.org/ or sponsor the organization’s fun run in September or a gala held each April, Sandra said.
Bringing awareness, donating and supporting organizations that give social and financial support directly to families are all extremely helpful, she said.
“I think a lot of people don’t know the importance of this,” Sandra said. “Childhood cancer affects the family tremendously. It’s a huge financial burden. You are isolated from everyone as you help your child get better and fight cancer.”
