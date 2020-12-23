If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols helps volunteers distribute gifts from Blue Santa to area children on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Blue Santa Headquarters currently at the former Bealls department store.
Blue Santa talks to a child as volunteers load up presents in their parent's vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Blue Santa poses for a photo with 1-year-old Jaidee Smith during the present distribution day on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Blue Santa watches as Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann loads up a car with toys on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the former Bealls parking lot.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann wheels a bike out of Blue Santa Headquarters to hand over to a parent on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the former Bealls department store.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Volunteers load up presents to give area children as part of the Seguin Police Department's Blue Santa Program on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
