With many families struggling this year to make ends meet, the community stepped up to ensure Blue Santa was able to deliver and put a few presents under their trees.

This year, Blue Santa and his elves from the Seguin Police Department handed out more than 2,000 gifts for about 1,000 area children, Blue Santa coordinator Hope Vasquez said.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

