A line of storms that moved through the area Friday night brought tornado warnings, high winds, rain and some damage.
National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Huffman said the storms were the product of a front as it moved across the state bringing cooler temperatures.
“We had a cold front move through yesterday (Friday), and as the front moved into the region, thunderstorms developed along it and grew into a bigger line,” she said. “It really seemed like it was one of those systems we typically see in the springtime as opposed to mid-January.”
The storm produced winds reaching 70 to 80 MPH and hail reportedly as large as a ping-pong ball, Huffman said.
Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton manned the emergency command office watching the weather, keeping in contact with the National Weather Service and pushing out information as it became available.
With the storm’s potential to cause some real damage, Houlton said the area fire departments, local law enforcement and other crews were on alert and ready to respond to any weather-related issues.
“It could have been real bad, but we got lucky, we had no major damage, no injuries,” he said.
Once the storm passed, Houlton said the EMC’s office had a few reports of damage from high winds, he said.
“We did have a couple of reports of minor damage typical high-wind storm damage — roofs, sheds, carports” he said. “We never got any confirmed tornadic activity.”
As of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service had not confirmed any tornados touching down in Guadalupe County.
“The only thing I’ve heard of in Guadalupe County is a roof blown off a barn at Gin Spur and Gin Road, just west-southwest of Seguin,” Huffman said.
