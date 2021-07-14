If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County’s fire administrator is getting some new, albeit used, digs for office and storage space.
County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved Guadalupe County Fire Administrator Heath Lipke the opportunity to use a structure in the 2700 block of Guadalupe Street in Seguin for his work. The building allows Lipke to move out of the county’s emergency operations center, which is filling up with supplies and equipment.
