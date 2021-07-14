Guadalupe County Fire Admin Office

Guadalupe County Commissioners approved the relocation of the Guadalupe County Fire Administrator to house out of an empty building across from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

Guadalupe County’s fire administrator is getting some new, albeit used, digs for office and storage space.

County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved Guadalupe County Fire Administrator Heath Lipke the opportunity to use a structure in the 2700 block of Guadalupe Street in Seguin for his work. The building allows Lipke to move out of the county’s emergency operations center, which is filling up with supplies and equipment.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.