Seguin residents joined forces on Saturday to show how nutty they are about their city and send a clear message: pick Seguin.
Around 150 people attended the community rally in Central Park to help to film a video in the hopes of catching the attention of HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier, for the network’s new show “Home Town Takeover,” said Kyle Kramm, Seguin Main Street director and Seguin Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
“HGTV is looking for small towns across the United States to submit a video as well as a written portion to be featured in this new show they’re going to launch that will air in 2021,” he told the crowd at the start of the rally. “With the video that we’re making, we want to show this community’s support for downtown and the community’s love for downtown and our historic architecture.”
Before the rally kicked off, Kramm encouraged everyone to make signs to hold up during the video.
Katie Riedel, of Seguin, came out with her three sons. They made a poster that read, “We are nuts about Seguin!”
“It has a pecan on there because we’re famous for our pecans,” she said.
Being selected for the show would be a great opportunity for the city, Riedel said.
“I feel like we’re just on the cusp of really breaking wide open in this community and having a lot of growth,” she said. “A lot of people have moved into this area. It would be neat to be exposed to the world in this way.”
Debbie Roberts, of Seguin, created a sign that read, “Pick Seguin,” “Matadors” and “community.” Roberts came out to support her town.
“I think it’s a great town and I want to see it get better,” she said. “I think that Seguin has a lot to offer. I think being selected is going to help us achieve our potential even faster.”
With posters in hand, the crowd gathered in front of the band stand. For the video, they cheered, waved and shouted phrases of encouragement.
When prompted, they yelled in unison “HGTV pick Seguin,” “We love Seguin,” and “We’re nuts about Seguin,” Kramm said.
The idea for the rally came from Denise Crettenden, Seguin resident and owner of Red Spoon Productions.
“I saw the call for entries, and I put it on Facebook,” she said. “I said, ‘hey, does some of my friends want to do this with me?’ and I was picturing maybe filming something on our phones, but there were so many people that were so excited about it.”
Crettenden reached out to Kramm and the rally was scheduled, she said.
“We started working with Kyle, people who own different businesses downtown and those who have a love of downtown, and it has just blossomed into this big project that people are excited about,” she said. “I really hope that HGTV sees the kind of people we have and the kind of community we have. This will be the perfect place for them to do their show.”
Mayor Don Keil joined the crowd for the video.
“It would mean a whole lot as far as prestige and national recognition from all over the country,” he said. “People will see this, and I guarantee people will drift in off of I-10 and come here and see what it’s all about.”
Keil said Seguin would be a great place for HGTV to select.
“We have everything,” he said. “We have the history. We have the people. We have the architecture. We have great old homes. We’ve got some not-so-old homes. We’ve got mansions, and we’ve got some beautiful little cottages that need a lot of love. Just with a little attention they could be brought to life.”
HGTV should know that Seguin is ready for them, Crettenden said.
“We have a great city who is willing to work with people,” she said. “We have great contractors here. We’re right near San Antonio and Austin, so there’s film crews to hire. I think we are the perfect pick. Plus, the weather couldn’t be better, and you can’t beat our breakfast tacos.”
If you missed the rally, the deadline for submitting entries is Feb. 7, Crettenden said. She encouraged people to submit their own small entry.
“They’re very welcome to film their favorite thing in Seguin and put in their own entry,” she said. “It won’t hurt to have extra entries and show our love.”
For more information or to submit an entry, visit hgtvhometowntakeover.com .
