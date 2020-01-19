After a recent city council meeting, owners of junked vehicles soon may face fines or see their property removed from private, public and floodway locations.
The first reading of amendments to an ordinance aimed at strengthening the city’s ability to abate junked, wrecked or dismantled vehicles after a prolonged period was approved during a regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The motion to approve was made by council member Fonda Mathis and seconded by council member Jeannette “Jet” Crabb.
To qualify as a junk vehicle, it must have a visible appearance of “not being functional as a means of transportation,” the ordinance reads. These vehicles are identified by anything from broken windows or severe body damage to one or more wheels blocked from the ground.
If a vehicle is left in a public location for over 72 consecutive hours then it is designated as junked, the ordinance reads. Additionally, owners have 30 consecutive days to correct the state of a vehicle on private property or cover the vehicle with an authentic car cover before action is taken.
“It’s really hard to write into an ordinance the state of that junk vehicle,” Seguin Director of Planning and Codes Pamela Centeno said. “If that junk vehicle is in really bad disrepair and you know it’s not going to be able to be repaired that quickly, this will end up giving them a little bit more time. Once you get a citation, that’s not the end of the process, actually, its just the beginning of the process.”
Council member Chris Rangel questioned the allotted time of response out of concern for owners who may not have the means to relocate or repair their vehicles in a timely fashion.
“One question that I had is that if the vehicle has been sitting there for, say, 15 days because they’re working on it in their driveway,” he said. “Let’s just say that somebody’s working on their car and they get paid once a month, and they are waiting on their paycheck to fix their car and its been sitting there for 15 days with a broken wheel. As far as this goes, it says they can receive a citation for that, correct?”
Centeno said officers will always look to the owners for details before taking action.
“Our code compliance officers work very closely with the owners,” Centeno said. “The first thing we always do is reach out to them because usually a vehicle has been there for much longer than that if we get to the citation route. Our officers are very good at communicating directly with them. They send out a letter, or they actually show up to the site first and talk with them and allow them some time and they always ask what the story is… and why that situation is.”
Fred Shanafelt of Shanafelt Auto Co. said disposing of the procured vehicles will be left up to his business.
“There’s only one person in this town that’s got an inventory number with the state, and that’s me,” he said. “I’m the only one that’s got a state-issued license to take that vehicle and take it to the shredder. I used to do it all of the time – picking up cars for the city, but here in the last four or five years, I haven’t done any.”
Destroying the vehicles is a simple process, Shanafelt said
“It’s not going to be a problem at all for us,” he said. “We just meet the officer there and sign the paper, and process them. You can either legally dismantle the car, or you can shred the car. But you cannot resell it and you cannot put it back on the road. The car is dead.”
Retrieving and disposing of the junk vehicles is community service, not a moneymaker, Shanafelt said.
“The price of scrap is not much so its not a real big windfall for us by any means,” he said. “But it’s a way for us to actually help the city clean up. We spend about 30 minutes processing per car, and the average price in scrap is about $100 a ton. Well, a car weighs about a ton and a half, so it’s about $250, but you got to tow it and process it. So the car will sell for about $150.”
