Cibolo’s mayor was at the Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday morning facing charges that he lied on an application for the upcoming November election.
Stan Joseph “Stosh” Boyle turned himself in Thursday morning at the Guadalupe County Jail on two charges, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
Jail personnel booked Boyle in at about 8:55 a.m. Thursday and released him at about 2:05 p.m. after he posted bond, the sheriff said.
An indictment handed up Sept. 5 lists Boyle’s charges as aggravated perjury and tampering with a government document with intent to defraud, a third-degree felony and a state jail felony, respectively.
Boyle, on or about July 23, made a false statement under oath by saying that he had not been “finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action” when he has a felony conviction, the indictment read. He made the statement on an application for a place on the Nov. 5, 2019, general election ballot to run for Cibolo mayor, it further read.
The mayor’s arrest will not stop city business in Cibolo, according to a statement released from the city offices Thursday.
“This is a legal matter between the Guadalupe County grand jury and Mayor Boyle,” read the statement. “This information has been passed along to the city attorney’s office. The city of Cibolo will continue operations as normal.”
Representatives of the Texas Attorney General’s Office arrested Boyle on July 26 on a charge of tampering with government records.
Boyle, 44, later received the backing of city council members in August when they voted 3-3 during a special hearing to leave him in his position as mayor. A three-quarters majority vote was needed to remove him.
Boyle’s qualifications had come into question in July when Councilman Brian Byrd revealed that he had been told in April about Boyle having pleaded guilty and being convicted of a felony drug charge from 1998.
In 1998, Boyle was convicted of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Methylenedioxy-Amphetamine, also known as MDA or ecstasy.” As part of a plea agreement, Boyle waived all rights for an appeal, according to court documents.
As part of his bid for mayor in 2017, Boyle reportedly signed the application for a place on the ballot including marking off the section “I have not been convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
