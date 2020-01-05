A look of surprise flashed across Faye Thompson’s face after audiologist Mark Hedrick situated a new pair of hearing aids on the woman’s ears.
“My goodness,” the Seguin resident said as a smile spread across her face.
It was the first time in a long time the 70-year-old woman could clearly hear.
“I haven’t heard for so long,” Thompson said.
Hedrick fitted Thompson with the new hearing aids a week after the woman was selected as the recipient of Estes Audiology’s Gift of Hearing.
Thompson was nominated by Estes Audiology patient care coordinator Misty Kleinschmidt, who is a family friend of Thompson’s.
Thompson was the caregiver for Kleinschmidt’s grandmother. During that time, Kleinschmidt realized how difficult it was for Thompson to hear.
“I had to be right in her personal space for her to hear me,” Kleinschmidt said. “Her right ear, there was nothing. When they had the Gift of Hearing, I thought, I’m going to nominate her.”
Each year, Este Audiology receives nominations for community members to receive a free set of hearing aids.
According to the nomination form, a panel selects the recipients based on several aspects, including “degree of loss, professional and/or educational necessity, financial need and community impact.”
Kleinschmidt said she tried to get Thompson in to get her hearing tested, but because of insurance, Thompson never made it in, the patient care coordinator wrote in the nomination form.
“She has resound devices and cannot hear unless you are standing directly in front of her,” she wrote.
Thompson described her hearing loss as “lonely.”
“I’m in a lonely world,” she said. “I visit with my family, but most of the time, I don’t know anything they’re saying.”
A challenge Thompson said she faced while losing her hearing was unemployment.
“You don’t know how many applications that I filled out on my phone and in-person, and every one of them said no because I can’t hear,” she said. “That is what they tell me.”
When Thompson got the call she was selected, she was at a loss for words, she said.
The 70-year-old sat patiently listening to Hedrick as he made adjustments to the Phonak Bolero 50 hearing aids, thrilled to hear her granddaughter Hannah Hammond, who was able to speak in a normal voice.
“She’s so happy,” Hammond said. “I think it is nice. We’ll be able to visit as a family without having to scream or be in a restaurant without having to talk loud where other people stare because you have to talk loud. It is great. I think she deserves it; she has worked hard, she deserves to hear.”
Hedrick explained how the new rechargeable hearing aids would automatically adjust in volume, depending on the noise around her.
“You don’t have to press buttons when you’re in a noisy place,” he told Thompson. “It sort of has an autopilot. It knows if you’re in a regular place, if you’re in a noisy place, and it knows if you’re way too noisy and there is nothing to hear. It keeps you comfortable.”
The next step for Thompson is to reenter the workforce.
Hedrick said he was thrilled to help give Thompson back what she had lost.
“This is a really fantastic thing that Estes does,” he said. “Not only when you get to do that for someone, but in this case, it was someone I bonded with and enjoy being around, it all makes it a little extra fun.”
When Hedrick finished getting the hearing aids set up on Friday, Thompson still had trouble finding the words she wanted to say when she hugged the audiologist.
“There aren’t enough words,” she said through tears. “Thank you.”
