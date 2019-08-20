Despite concerns from the community about bonus cuts to the Seguin Police Department, officials want everybody to know that isn’t the case.
In fact, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said just recently the police department saw a change for the starting police officer salary with a bump up to $50,834 from $48,645.
“In April, they did a mid-year adjustment, the city manager and HR (human resources) director got together and looked at the problems we were having recruitment wise and looking at the salaries around us and what they were,” Nichols said. “That put’s us fairly closer to your New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle — these people we’re competing with for officers.”
The mid-year adjustment also now starts a corporal at $63,000; a sergeant at $74,000 and lieutenant at $85,000, he said.
As city employees, sworn officers as well as the civilians in the department benefit from the Cost of Living Allowance, which is budgeted as a certain percentage into the city’s budget every fiscal year, Nichols said.
The 2019-2020 city budget proposes the Cost of Living Allowance to be 2% — effective January 2020 after city council approval.
“Officers get that just like all city employees do. It’s not merit-based it’s just simply trying to keep up with the cost of living,” Nichols said.
Annually city employees, including sworn officers, also have the opportunity to receive a merit increase based on a performance evaluation, which is conducted on their start date anniversary. The increases range from 0 to 3%, Nichols said.
“It’s based on a numerical score. The evaluation is based on several different categories and there are numbers 0 to 5 — 0 being you’re not doing good at all and 5 you’re outstanding,” he said. “Everyone wants an outstanding workforce, but you’re going to be somewhere in the middle. You can be a rockstar at one part and in another, you’re not doing so well.”
Those who earn a 86 or above on their evaluation can receive a 3% merit raise while employees who get between a 70 and 82 earn the 2% merit increase. Anything below a 70 gets a 0% raise, Nichols said.
“I’ve been there since April and I’ve probably reviewed a dozen evaluations, both civilian and sworn,” he said. “I maybe have seen one 0% raise. All of them have gotten a 2% and I think there were one or two 3% in there for outstanding performance. Several years ago it did go up to 4% and somewhere years ago they narrowed it down to 3%.”
Nichols said there is hope for further assistance for Seguin’s law enforcement officers in conjunction with a compensation study the city is conducting.
“They don’t have final numbers on that, but the city has put half a million dollars in a contingency fund to fund that,” Nichols said. “The city manager has said on more than one occasion, publicly, that it’s going to be public safety heavy — meaning that’s where our biggest gaps are going to be in the public safety side.”
It takes a community to recruit, retain and further grow the Seguin Police Department, Nichols said.
“I think it’s a community effort to recruit good quality police officers to serve our community. From us at the police department, to our local media outlets to city hall – everybody,” he said. “It takes all of us to be that outstanding organization we want to be. We ask for everybody’s support in doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.