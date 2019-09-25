Weinert fourth graders Nick Taylor Beecher and Dre’Sean Wilson’s grins grew wide as the baby chicken Dre’Sean held started to fall asleep in his hands at the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center on Tuesday.
The students were among the hundreds of Seguin ISD fourth-graders and Navarro ISD third graders getting an inside look at agriculture and the role it plays in everyday life this week.
“These tours are called our Agricultural Awareness Fairs which are held in the fall,” TAEHC office manager Kay Willmann said. “We focus on farming and ranching, growing your own food. The whole point is for them to understand that what you eat doesn’t just come from the grocery store, there is a beginning point.”
The students spend most of the day visiting about a dozen stations learning the ins and outs of agriculture in smaller groups, starting the morning off with a large group presentation by the Southwest Dairy Farm.
The presenter talks about where milk and dairy products come from and then hosts a live demonstration of the milking process.
“A lot of these kids don’t have any clue of where their food comes from,” Guadalupe County 4H AgriLife Extension Agent Matt Miranda said. “They don’t know where cotton comes from, where meat comes from, they just automatically think it comes form the store. This gives us a chance to help them understand how agriculture plays a role in their life everyday.”
Other presentations include horses, livestock, poultry, electricity, pecans, horticulture, field crops, water, clothing, nutrition and more.
A host of volunteers help teach the lessons.
“This week with the Seguin area schools, Matt uses 4H volunteers and I do it a little differently,” Willmann said. “I use volunteers from the Farm Bureau, AgriLife and Master Gardeners and GVEC provides volunteers for every day. We’ll have about 1,700 to 1,800 students come through. They are from all walks of life, all levels of learning. Without the volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
At the end of each day, the teachers get materials to take back to school for the children to continue their discussions started at the center, Willmann said.
Getting the 4H ambassadors and other members to present gives them the opportunity to give back, as well as hopefully inspire the younger classmates to do the same.
“All of these kids went through these ag fairs when they were in fourth grade and now are getting the chance to be the presenter they got to see when they were younger,” Miranda said. “They get to share their knowledge about agriculture, about the 4H program and get to teach the next generation of kids and show them that when these kids are in high school, they get to come out to the Big Red Barn and help out as well.”
Miranda and the 4H students will take their presentations to the western end of the county next month to continue the education out there, he said.
The Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center, also known as the Big Red Barn, presents unique opportunities for the children in Guadalupe County and its surrounding communities, Miranda said.
“There are a lot of different places where we can do something like an Ag Fair, but there is no place where you get up close and personal with the animals and have the displays like the Big Red Barn does,” he said. “It is a huge benefit to the kids in Guadalupe County and that is apparent when other counties bring their kids from all miles around — as far away as Port Lavaca and Victoria — to come see what we have at the Big Red Barn, the Pecan Museum and everything else that is out here.”
The fall lessons are focused on farming and ranching, while the school tours in the spring are centered around heritage, Willmann said.
