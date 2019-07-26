A few new faces were behind the ice cream machines and the cash register at Dairy Queen all for a good cause Thursday afternoon.
The Seguin Police Department volunteered to dish up soft serve at Dairy Queen, 1069 E. Kingsbury St., and help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network as part of Miracle Treat Day 2019.
Throughout the afternoon, police officers took a break from their normal daily duties to take orders, make some icy treats and serve the customers their orders all while raising money at the local restaurant.
Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals every year host Miracle Treat Day to raise funds for the hospitals within the network. There are currently 170 children’s hospitals in the network in which more than 10 million children visit every year, according to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals website.
“We’re here serving ice cream all day. We were invited by Dairy Queen on East Kingsbury to serve Blizzards today,” Seguin police spokeswoman Officer Tanya Brown said. “The proceeds from the Blizzards go to The Children’s Miracle Network. We are definitely excited to support a great organization or benefit.”
Every $1 or more from each Blizzard sold at the East Kingsbury Street Dairy Queen will go to the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.
By noon on Thursday, about 50 donations were received for the fundraiser.
“I think it’s been going good. Some people have not bought ice cream, but they have donated to the Children’s Miracle Network,” Brown said. “It’s great they’re doing this.”
For as long as Dairy Queen Supervisor Cindy Ramirez has been at the Kingsbury location, she said the police department helped them out with Miracle Treat Day.
“It’s been good. I enjoy calling them every year for this,” she said.
While the police department was helping raise money, they also had the opportunity to interact with each customer that walked into the fast food restaurant, Brown said.
“It’s nice to engage with people other than just on traffic stops or taking calls for service at their home,” she said. “It’s nice when they come in here and we’re serving ice cream or serving on them instead of us in our cars writing tickets or pulling them over.”
Seguin Cpl. John Crady, who helped deliver orders in the lobby and worked the drive-thru, agreed with Brown.
“It feels good to engage with the public in a different way than we normally do. We’re a negative contact industry, so it’s nice when we can have this positive interaction with the community,” he said.
