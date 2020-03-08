For many families in the area, Spring Break has officially begun, and area hot spots like the Seguin Public Library and ZDT’s Amusement Park are opening their doors to help keep kids entertained.
ZDT’s plans to open up shop for two weeks instead of one to accommodate the area schools’ split spring break schedules, ZDT owner Sarah Donhauser said.
“Usually, spring breaks are busier than normal; however, now that the schools are split on their breaks, it makes it to where it’s not as busy as it once was,” Donhauser said. “But we are going to open that second weekend, and hopefully we’ll still be able to bring in all those people and just be spread over two weeks instead of one. [However], we’re anticipating a good spring break, and the weather’s looking nice, so we’re hopeful.”
While at ZDT’s, guests can enjoy myriad activities ranging from go-karts to heart-thumping rollercoasters, Donhauser said.
“One of the favorites is always the go-karts,” she said. “We have an indoor-outdoor, multi-level go-kart track, with electric go-karts that have a turbo boost button so you can hit the button during your race to pass up your opponent. And then, of course, our Switchback, which is the only wooden shuttle coaster in the whole world. It just opened a few years ago, that’s our biggest attraction, and many people come from all over the world to ride our rollercoaster.”
ZDT’s also offers up an alternative for those looking to beat the heat, Donhauser said.
“We have three water rides, and they are open weekends only during March,” she said. “We’ve got the Mad Raft, which is a water coaster with jets that push you up and downhill. We also have The Viper, which is a tunnel-like slide you can go down on a raft, or you can go headfirst on a mat. The Viper’s Tail is a racer type slide you go down headfirst on a mat with a set of humps.”
This coming Spring Break also marks a milestone for the park, Donhauser said.
“On March 10 we are going to be 13 years old,” she said. “We opened in 2007 spring break. There is not a special celebration, but it’s exciting that we have been able to maintain and grow over the last 13 years in the small town of Seguin and attract tourists from all over.”
Hours of operation during spring break are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9 through 13 and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 through 20.
Weekend hours are 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit zdtamusement.com.
The Seguin Public Library is hosting a variety of events to keep children 18 and under entertained all week long.
“We just want to make sure [the kids] have lots of fun things to do and relax a little during their time off from school and get together and have some free fun,” Seguin Public Library youth service librarian Rosanna Bennett said.
At both 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, the library will host the Master Naturalist Program: Kids Discover Clues and Traces, Bennett said.
“They’re going to talk about animals and what animals leave behind,” she said. “For instance, how snakes shed their skin. They are going to talk about animals and if you find something how to know where it came from and things like that.”
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, the Library hosts Toddler Time for kids ages 5 and under, Bennett said.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, teens between the ages of 13 and 18 have the opportunity to participate in a Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament, Bennett said.
A special Lego Club is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Bennett said.
“For Lego Club this month, we are going to do a little extra,” she said. “We’re going to pass out some cube-lets which are technology-based cubes, and you can do some really fun things with them. We are also going to have other building things like constructive play building and some gears and other things that you can build with, so it’s going to be a big building day for Lego Club.”
Last up on the Library’s fun-filled week is a Preteen Makerspace meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“It’s going to be for ages 10 through 12, and we’re going to have a crazy collaborative craft day,” Bennett said. “[Kids] are going to get to be creative, and they’re going to have all kinds of craft supplies and can make whatever comes to their minds.”
For more information on the events, visit seguintexas.gov/landing_library.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.