If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez presents Rodriguez Elementary teacher Allison Lee with a certificate honoring her as one of the district's 505 teachers of the Year on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Courtesy of Seguin ISD - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez presents Rodriguez Elementary teacher Allison Lee with a certificate honoring her as one of the district's 505 teachers of the Year on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Courtesy of Seguin ISD - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin ISD Chief Financial Officer Tony Hillberg delivers a cake honoring all of the Ball Early Childhood Center's educators as some of the district's Teachers of the Year on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Courtesy of Seguin ISD - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin ISD Director of Operations Kirsten Legore presents Seguin High School with a cake honoring all of the high school educators as the district's Teachers of the Year.
Courtesy of Seguin ISD - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin ISD teachers step up in a time of challenges, finding ways to educate their students when everything changes daily.
Educators across the state — and in Seguin —were tossed a curveball and ended last year teaching their students remotely, then began a new school year faced with a mixture of educating students remotely and in-person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.